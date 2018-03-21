11 Nifty Makeup Bag Bits You Can Get From Penneys Right Now

We want them all!

If you follow our Tried & Tested series, you'll know that I am obsessed with the weird, wacky and wonderful beauty products that Penneys has to offer. I often find myself buying things I never thought I needed, nor had I ever even imagined existed.

Here are some quirky but helpful bits you can fill your makeup bag with right now:

1. Makeup Sponge Cleaner

There's nothing worse than a brown, matted sponge - Now it'll look good as new!

2. These Gorge Brushes

You can never have too many makeup brushes, let's be honest.

3. Primer Water

So your makeup will stay looking flawless.

4. Nail Colour Chart

You can put every colour you own on this, the stress of trying to envision if colours will match or not is now in the past.

5. Eyelash Applicator

Putting on fake eyelashes is literally harder than higher-level Leaving Cert Maths tbh.

Need.

6. False Nail Tip Clipper

When you get your nails done they are at the perfect length, but a week or two passes and they are just that little bit too long. If you're not ready to let them go just yet, this clippers can cut them down ever so slightly. Just file them up and you're good to go!

7. Brow Stencils

In every shape and size so you can find your perfect brow (and have them look the exact same every day).

8. Eyeshadow Covers

To prevent that under-eye ash after blending like hell.

9. Bright Night Whitening Strips

So you can have the perfect smile for your Insta feed.

10. Facial Cleansing Pad

To help give your face a good scrub in the morning.

11. Blocked Pore Remover

A.k.a a pimple popper. If you're like me and you adore squeezing spots this nifty device is a dream come true.

