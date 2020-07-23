Finders Keepers Bray to reopen from tomorrow

Magpies, thrifters and fash-huns will be most happy to hear that browsing through old vintage treasures at Finders Keepers Bray will be back on the cards from tomorrow.

Keeping things afloat the past few months by means of an online website, customers have been patiently waiting for the all-clear to call back in store.

And that time has come as owner Ruth has confirmed that shoppers will be able to come in for a browse from tomorrow - so long as they pre-book their slot ahead of time.

Quite a small shop, having enough personal space is an issue at the best of times and so the thoughts of reopening and enforcing proper social distancing have weighed heavily on Ruth's mind the past few weeks. Thankfully, she's thought of a handy workaround.

Explaining the new setup over on Instagram, the idea is that customers pre-book their visit and then just show up at their chosen time to avoid queues and other such difficulties. Customers can bring four pals in with them and you can all have a nose at all the class vintage stock during your allocated time slot. Simples.

Adding that she'll be running on reduced hours, Finders Keepers Bray will be open Thursday to Saturday 11am to 5pm.

Header image via Instagram/Finders Keepers Bray

