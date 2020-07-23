Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Finders Keepers Bray to reopen from tomorrow

By Sarah Finnan

July 23, 2020 at 3:46pm

Share:

Magpies, thrifters and fash-huns will be most happy to hear that browsing through old vintage treasures at Finders Keepers Bray will be back on the cards from tomorrow.

Keeping things afloat the past few months by means of an online website, customers have been patiently waiting for the all-clear to call back in store.

And that time has come as owner Ruth has confirmed that shoppers will be able to come in for a browse from tomorrow - so long as they pre-book their slot ahead of time.

Quite a small shop, having enough personal space is an issue at the best of times and so the thoughts of reopening and enforcing proper social distancing have weighed heavily on Ruth's mind the past few weeks. Thankfully, she's thought of a handy workaround.

Explaining the new setup over on Instagram, the idea is that customers pre-book their visit and then just show up at their chosen time to avoid queues and other such difficulties. Customers can bring four pals in with them and you can all have a nose at all the class vintage stock during your allocated time slot. Simples.

Adding that she'll be running on reduced hours, Finders Keepers Bray will be open Thursday to Saturday 11am to 5pm.

Header image via Instagram/Finders Keepers Bray

Need inspiration for staying at home? Sign up to our Lovin Home Comforts newsletter here.

READ NEXT: Lolly and Cooks have announced the reopening of six Dublin branches

Share:

Latest articles

Lovin Games Weekly – Assassin’s Creed fans will be very happy with this new trailer

Lolly and Cooks have announced the reopening of six Dublin branches

Whelan's announce reopening date with reduced capacity and other safety measures

UB40 have announced a 3 Arena show for 2021

You may also love

Seven Irish brands that have pivoted to producing face masks

The Nu Wardrobe app is the answer to avoiding fast fashion

A Sustainable Fashion Event With Pizza And Cocktails Is Happening This Weekend

Every Proud Dubliner NEEDS One Of These Hilarious T-Shirts

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.