Lifestyle Fashion

Nine Cute Bits From Penneys To Get You In The Mood For Summer Hols

Here comes the sun!

Pjimage 14

I know what you're about to say - It's too early to be talking about the summer right now. But hey, here me out first, ok?

I make the same mistake every single year. I waltz into Penneys, minding my own business and then boom, all I can see is summer bits. Bikinis, sunglasses, luggage, you name it - it's on the shelves this time of year.

I always think to myself it's too soon to start buying bits when I've barely even planned my hols but then June, July and August creep up on me, I go into the store and there is nothing left, not a stitch

So this year I'm making a pact and I hope you'll join me - To get my summer bits now while they are in stock and while they are gorge

Here's some cute bits to get you in the mood:

1. Inflatable Flamingo

Gone are the days when you'd just by a plain, coloured ring for the pool. This is glam AF and all I want to do when I see this is put on a bikini, sit in the sun and drink cocktails. 

Img 9268

2. Cute IT Luggage 

IT luggage is super light so it's unreal for someone (me) who always finds themselves (me) packing a little too heavy. 

The patterns on this are so pretty as well - bonus. 

Img 9271

3. Sun Hat

The last thing you want is sunstroke or a burnt head, so make sure to cover up. 

Beach vibes are at an all time high.

Img 9288

4. These Pink Sunnies

You've got to stay glam and sunglasses are a must so these are ideal.

They're also nice and big so if you're hungover after clubbing abroad, they'll cover up those tired eyes. 

Img 9276

5. Unicorn Flip Flops

Essential. 

Img 9278

6. Stripy Bathing Suit

Sure we can't make this list without swimwear. Bathing suits are in and this one is adorbs.

Img 9267

7. Inflatable Pizza

Need.

Img 9269

8. These Chunky Black Sandals

When you're not at the pool or by the beach it's always good to have a sturdy pair of shoes.

These are fab.

Img 9289

9. Cactus Bathing Suit

This is too cute, can't cope.

Img 9273

READ MORE: 

Have You Been To Dublin's Only Nudist Beach Yet?

The nature of Irish 'Lickarsery' and Harry Styles' sexuality... listen to the latest episode of Before Brunch. Subscribe here

Eadaoin Fitzmaurice

Written By

Eadaoin Fitzmaurice

Multimedia Journalist. A lanky video-head living her best life by capturing what Dublin has to offer. Can be seen roaming around the city vlogging herself and eating everything that crosses her path.Email: eadaoin@lovin.com Social: @bandeadd

Comments

Lifestyle

Read More in Lifestyle
Nine Cute Bits From Penneys To Get You In The Mood For Summer Hols
Nine Cute Bits From Penneys To Get You In The Mood For Summer Hols
You'd Feel Like You're On A Permanent Holiday Living In This Unreal Dalkey House
You'd Feel Like You're On A Permanent Holiday Living In This Unreal Dalkey House
11 Nifty Makeup Bag Bits You Can Get From Penneys Right Now
11 Nifty Makeup Bag Bits You Can Get From Penneys Right Now
Dublin Restaurant Owner Had The Perfect Response To A Bad Review On TripAdvisor
Dublin Restaurant Owner Had The Perfect Response To A Bad Review On TripAdvisor
You Could Be The Dubliner Who Just Won €1 Million In The Euromillions
You Could Be The Dubliner Who Just Won €1 Million In The Euromillions
Heading To The Paddy's Day Parade Tomorrow? Here's Everything You Need To Know
Heading To The Paddy's Day Parade Tomorrow? Here's Everything You Need To Know
'This Quirky Activity Is Genuinely One Of The Funnest Dates I've Ever Been On'
'This Quirky Activity Is Genuinely One Of The Funnest Dates I've Ever Been On'
A Magical Masquerade Party Is Taking Place In Dublin This Summer – Don't Miss Out
A Magical Masquerade Party Is Taking Place In Dublin This Summer – Don't Miss Out
PIC: This Photo Perfectly Sums Up The Unspoken Rule Of Travelling On Dublin Bus
PIC: This Photo Perfectly Sums Up The Unspoken Rule Of Travelling On Dublin Bus
This Viral Tweet About 'If Friends Was Set In 2018 Dublin' Is Way Too True
This Viral Tweet About 'If Friends Was Set In 2018 Dublin' Is Way Too True
11 Things All Dublin Cyclists Know To Be True
11 Things All Dublin Cyclists Know To Be True
10 Things To Take Up In Dublin That Will Make Your Week WAY More Exciting
10 Things To Take Up In Dublin That Will Make Your Week WAY More Exciting
Before Brunch: The Facebook Cambridge Analytica Scandal And What You Need To Know About It
Podcasts

Before Brunch: The Facebook Cambridge Analytica Scandal And What You Need To Know About It
The Clocks Went Forward And You've Lost An Hour - Here's Where To Get Your Coffee Kick
What's On

The Clocks Went Forward And You've Lost An Hour - Here's Where To Get Your Coffee Kick
This Is Unquestionably The Most Charming Pub On The Northside
Food and Drink

This Is Unquestionably The Most Charming Pub On The Northside
Attention Muggles! A 'Harry Potter' Quiz Is Happening On Francis Street Tomorrow Night
Dublin

Attention Muggles! A 'Harry Potter' Quiz Is Happening On Francis Street Tomorrow Night

PIC: This Dublin Pub Charged An INSANE Amount For Two Pints Of Cordial
Dublin

PIC: This Dublin Pub Charged An INSANE Amount For Two Pints Of Cordial
WATCH: You Probably Missed Aengus Mac Grianna's Hilarious Sign Off Reel On The News Last Night
Dublin

WATCH: You Probably Missed Aengus Mac Grianna's Hilarious Sign Off Reel On The News Last Night
'Nine Monks' Is Ireland's Newest Tonic Wine — Here's The Suss
Sponsored

'Nine Monks' Is Ireland's Newest Tonic Wine — Here's The Suss
WATCH: The Script Broke A Guinness World Record In The Most Irish Way Possible On Paddy's Day
Dublin

WATCH: The Script Broke A Guinness World Record In The Most Irish Way Possible On Paddy's Day

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin