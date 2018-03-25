Nine Cute Bits From Penneys To Get You In The Mood For Summer Hols

I know what you're about to say - It's too early to be talking about the summer right now. But hey, here me out first, ok?

I make the same mistake every single year. I waltz into Penneys, minding my own business and then boom, all I can see is summer bits. Bikinis, sunglasses, luggage, you name it - it's on the shelves this time of year.

I always think to myself it's too soon to start buying bits when I've barely even planned my hols but then June, July and August creep up on me, I go into the store and there is nothing left, not a stitch.

So this year I'm making a pact and I hope you'll join me - To get my summer bits now while they are in stock and while they are gorge.

Here's some cute bits to get you in the mood:

1. Inflatable Flamingo

Gone are the days when you'd just by a plain, coloured ring for the pool. This is glam AF and all I want to do when I see this is put on a bikini, sit in the sun and drink cocktails.

2. Cute IT Luggage

IT luggage is super light so it's unreal for someone (me) who always finds themselves (me) packing a little too heavy.

The patterns on this are so pretty as well - bonus.

3. Sun Hat

The last thing you want is sunstroke or a burnt head, so make sure to cover up.

Beach vibes are at an all time high.

4. These Pink Sunnies

You've got to stay glam and sunglasses are a must so these are ideal.

They're also nice and big so if you're hungover after clubbing abroad, they'll cover up those tired eyes.

5. Unicorn Flip Flops

Essential.

6. Stripy Bathing Suit

Sure we can't make this list without swimwear. Bathing suits are in and this one is adorbs.

7. Inflatable Pizza

Need.

8. These Chunky Black Sandals

When you're not at the pool or by the beach it's always good to have a sturdy pair of shoes.

These are fab.

9. Cactus Bathing Suit

This is too cute, can't cope.

