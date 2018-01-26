Lifestyle Fashion

PICS: Victoria's Secret Is Having An UNREAL and Unmissable Sale Right Now

Just in time for Valentines Day.

Vs

Whether you're preparing early for Valentines Day, or simply feel like treating yourself to something nice, Victoria's Secret has you sorted.

They have a massive online sale at the moment with some seriously amazing price reductions, and we can't think of a better time to get our hands on a few nice bits. 

Chantilly Lace Lace-up Bralette

Was €53.41 / Now €21.57

Bra1

Image: Victoria's Secret

Floral Appliqué Scoop Bralette

Was €37.22 / Now €21.57

Bra2

Image: Victoria's Secret

Lace-up High-neck Bra

Was €48.01 / Now €18.33

Bra3

Image: Victoria's Secret

Chantilly Lace Choker Teddy

Was €73.37 / Now €53.93

Bra4

Image: Victoria's Secret

Lace & Mesh Plunge Teddy

Was €62.58 / Now €32.36

Bra5

Image: Victoria's Secret

Lace Off-the-Shoulder Bustier

Was €56.10 / Now €32.36

Bra6

Image: Victoria's Secret

And the fun doesn't stop there, because there are loads more items on sale over on the website.

Happy shopping!

READ MORE: There's An Air Of Uncertainty About UCD's €3 Million Donation To Fund New Athletics Track

Shirley Donlon

Written By

Shirley Donlon

Get in touch: shirley@lovin.com

Comments

Lifestyle

Read More in Lifestyle
This €8 Million Dalkey House Would Be Your First Purchase If You Won Big In The Lotto
This €8 Million Dalkey House Would Be Your First Purchase If You Won Big In The Lotto
Penneys Is Launching A Pop-up Hair And Make-Up Salon And It's INSANELY Cheap
Penneys Is Launching A Pop-up Hair And Make-Up Salon And It's INSANELY Cheap
This Grim Studio Apartment In Town For €1,300 A Month Has People Snappin'
This Grim Studio Apartment In Town For €1,300 A Month Has People Snappin'
The Clontarf Baths Will Reopen Next Month - But There's A Catch
The Clontarf Baths Will Reopen Next Month - But There's A Catch
The Inside Of This Portobello Cottage Is Not What You Would Imagine
The Inside Of This Portobello Cottage Is Not What You Would Imagine
I Tried A "Vegan Manicure" For The First Time - Here's How I Got On
I Tried A "Vegan Manicure" For The First Time - Here's How I Got On
This Swanky Dublin Hotel Has Just Been Named Among The Best In Ireland
This Swanky Dublin Hotel Has Just Been Named Among The Best In Ireland
This Ballsbridge Penthouse Is Ridiculously Glam - When Can We Move In?
This Ballsbridge Penthouse Is Ridiculously Glam - When Can We Move In?
On A Gym Buzz? There's Gonna Be A Massive Fitness Event In Dublin This March
On A Gym Buzz? There's Gonna Be A Massive Fitness Event In Dublin This March
Dublin Reality Star Will Cause Some Controversy On First Dates With These Comments
Dublin Reality Star Will Cause Some Controversy On First Dates With These Comments
Dublin Hotel Owner Has Now Stood Up For THAT Blogger That He Previously Called Out
Dublin Hotel Owner Has Now Stood Up For THAT Blogger That He Previously Called Out
This Killiney House Is Like Something From A Fairytale
This Killiney House Is Like Something From A Fairytale
WATCH: Hundreds Attend Vigil In Dublin To Pay Tribute To Man Who Was Shot Dead
Dublin

WATCH: Hundreds Attend Vigil In Dublin To Pay Tribute To Man Who Was Shot Dead
There's An Air Of Uncertainty About UCD's €3 Million Donation To Fund New Athletics Track
News

There's An Air Of Uncertainty About UCD's €3 Million Donation To Fund New Athletics Track
FLYEfit Has Announced A Massive 'One Day Only Sale' For New Members Today
Dublin

FLYEfit Has Announced A Massive 'One Day Only Sale' For New Members Today
Luas Extension Hopes Would Answer The Prayers Of Many People On The Northside
Dublin

Luas Extension Hopes Would Answer The Prayers Of Many People On The Northside

Dublin Blogger Apologises For Rigging Competitions Allowing Her Friends To Win
Lifestyle

Dublin Blogger Apologises For Rigging Competitions Allowing Her Friends To Win
OMG - The New Krispy Kreme in Blanch Is Going To Have A Drive-Through
Food and Drink

OMG - The New Krispy Kreme in Blanch Is Going To Have A Drive-Through
Dublin Gang 'The Pesties' Turning Into "Proper Crime Gang" And Targeting These Areas
News

Dublin Gang 'The Pesties' Turning Into "Proper Crime Gang" And Targeting These Areas
This Grim Studio Apartment In Town For €1,300 A Month Has People Snappin'
Lifestyle

This Grim Studio Apartment In Town For €1,300 A Month Has People Snappin'

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin