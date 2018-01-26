PICS: Victoria's Secret Is Having An UNREAL and Unmissable Sale Right Now
Just in time for Valentines Day.
Whether you're preparing early for Valentines Day, or simply feel like treating yourself to something nice, Victoria's Secret has you sorted.
They have a massive online sale at the moment with some seriously amazing price reductions, and we can't think of a better time to get our hands on a few nice bits.
Chantilly Lace Lace-up Bralette
Was €53.41 / Now €21.57
Floral Appliqué Scoop Bralette
Was €37.22 / Now €21.57
Lace-up High-neck Bra
Was €48.01 / Now €18.33
Chantilly Lace Choker Teddy
Was €73.37 / Now €53.93
Lace & Mesh Plunge Teddy
Was €62.58 / Now €32.36
Lace Off-the-Shoulder Bustier
Was €56.10 / Now €32.36
And the fun doesn't stop there, because there are loads more items on sale over on the website.
Happy shopping!
READ MORE: There's An Air Of Uncertainty About UCD's €3 Million Donation To Fund New Athletics Track
Comments