Feeling festive? Brown Thomas have launched their Christmas shop

Ideal for those who wish it could be Christmas every day.

While the rest of us are still trying to process the fact that that 2018 was four years ago, the elves at Brown Thomas have been working overtime to assemble their iconic Christmas shop just in time for *checks notes* August 18th.

August 16th…the most wonderful time of the year 🎄🎅🏼 pic.twitter.com/pS4uY53ibk — Laura Donnelly (@LauraDonnelly6) August 16, 2022

The launch of the BT Christmas shop will bring with it 500 new jobs across their Dublin, Cork and Limerick stores, as well as an endless array of twinkling decorations across four different themes: Christmas Cheer, Glacial Lake, Winter Romance and Natural Glow.

· ‘Christmas Cheer’ showcases a nostalgic collection of decorations in the traditional palette of ox-blood and light gold hues to create a luxurious holiday warmth at home. This splendid collection of richly coloured embellished baubles, wreaths and carousels sets a beautiful holiday scene.

· The ‘Glacial Lake’ theme captures the serene beauty of a winter landscape with icy shades of white, blue and silver with pops of dark navy ornaments adding elegance.

· ‘Winter Romance’ plays up the romance of Christmas displays with magnolia, sage green and blush-toned ornaments. Glistening flowers and greenery combined with soft pink ornaments bring this theme to life.

· ‘Natural Glow’ embodies a classic look by combining metallic and shimmering accents with earthy autumnal tones of walnut and cinnamon. This theme will bring a timeless elegance to your festive home décor with chocolate velvets and large glistening baubles. ‘Natural Glow’ is all about the styling, rich chocolates and walnuts blend through to the top of the tree to soft golds and butterscotch to create an ombre effect and a new way to style your tree.

The B***n T**m*s Ch******s Shop opens today. Rejoice/recoil as appropriate. — Gavan Reilly (@gavreilly) August 18, 2022

The Christmas shop will also feature a selection of ‘true to life’ trees - a collection of artificial Christmas trees developed with actual branch cuttings from trees found in nature to make them look extra realistic, as well as a range of winter themed wreaths and garlands to accompany.

Are you ready to pack away the summer gúnas and get into the spirit of Christmas?

