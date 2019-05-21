Five Upcoming Fitness Events You Have To Get Involved With
It feels like the summer has landed, but how is that summer bod coming along?
There are always plenty of fitness events in and around Dublin to get involved in and with this weather, you’d be silly not to join in.
Here are a few events we picked out that you can jump into:
1. Movement Pop Up Fitness And Food
First up, there is an event happening this Sunday at Charlotte Quay.
You can either sign up for yoga or pilates and both are accompanied with brunch.
This will be a great event especially if the weather holds up and you can grab your tickets here.
2. Pound Fit
This up and coming fitness trend will have you sweating to the beat.
Join the Gym+Coffee crew for an epic, energising Summer Stretch workout based on drum beats. Yes, you read that right.
Drum sticks in hand, this will be a lot of fun and you can register for free here.
3. Women’s Mini Marathon
Needs absolutely no introduction but something you should definitely consider.
It’s fast approaching, June 2, but there is still time to enter and get going.
4. Move Energise Glow Summer Series
Two events are taking place in June on Bull Island.
The first is a pilates, yoga infusion class and the second is a total body bootcamp.
If the weather is decent these will be amazing.
Grab your tickets here.
5. As I Am 5K Run
No better way to start out on your fitness journey that a 5k run.
This one taking place in Corkagh Park is in aid of Autism and you can sign up here.