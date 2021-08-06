Five things to do in Dublin on a miserable day

Summer was great this year, it even lasted for a week rather than the usual three days.

I'm a glass half full kinda gal and am absolutely holding out hope for a few more days of sun before August is through, but sure there's no harm in provisionally drafting up a few ideas for what to do on a rainy day. Trying to plan a cute date, a catch up with a pal or have a wander around on your own? Here are a few things to do around Dublin on a miserable day.

1. Have a rummage in the charity shops

Rainy days are the perfect opportunity to nab a few bargains. If you head to George's Street you've got Oxfam, SVP and Enable Ireland all in a row, so you can explore all three with minimal soakage in between. Age Action on Camden Street is also an excellent shout, particularly if you're looking for homey stuff. So many gems to be found!

2. Take a trip to IMMA

You could spend hours exploring the free and ticketed exhibitions at the Irish Museum of Modern Art. Every piece is a potential conversation starter for an awkward first date - get your art critic hat on and have fun.

3. Have a browse through your local library

Probably one of the most peaceful ways to spend an afternoon. If you haven't had a library card since primary school, this is your sign to pop into your local branch and get your Matilda on. Flicking through the shelves and carefully selecting a story or two to get lost in for a few weeks is an excellent form of self-care imo, and these days the library has audiobooks, e-books and plenty more digital options if you're that way inclined.

4. Hit up the drive-in cinema

Okay I'm not going to lie to you. The last time I attempted to do this in the rain, my car battery died. But the guys at Retro Drive In were so good and came over straight away with jump leads to get it started again, and cuddling up in the car in front of the big screen while it's lashing outside is an extremely cute and cosy experience. The film options are always class and they also have an excellent selection of movie snack options from Get Stuffed.

5. Go for a rainy day swim at the Forty Foot or Vico

Hear me out. As long as it's not a bad storm with treacherous conditions (shout out to Teresa Mannion), swimming in the sea while it's raining is actually pretty nice. I mean, not to state the obvious but you're wet already, and the water always feels a little warmer in the rain. Also if you're trying to avoid crowds, a rainy or grey day is the perfect time to get a dip in at the usually packed spots like the Vico or Forty Foot. Bring some cosy layers to wrap up in after and a flask of tea or whatever you're having yourself, you'll love it.

All you need now is a rainy day playlist to accompany you on your adventures and BAM, you're the main character in your very own indie film. Good luck and god speed.

Header image via Instagram/IMMA

