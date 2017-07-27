Lifestyle

Food Lovers Are In For Some Real Treats At Dublin's Chinese New Year Festival

Tasting tours of Asia market? YUM.

Alices Chinese Food Tour

This year’s Dublin Chinese New Year Festival (DCNYF) is filled full of delightful food offerings to suit a variety of tastes and there's heaps of slick happenings planned in the city centre. 

The Year Of The Dog will begin its celebrations in Dublin on Chinese New Year’s Day Friday February 16 with numerous festivities - including some verrrrrry tasty ones. 

Here's the top picks...

Dumpling making course 

If you've always wanted to learn how to make dumplings, kick start your Chinese New Year celebrations with Mama Wong. It's a tradition in China during Chinese New Year to make dumplings with all the family, celebrate this lovely tradition and join the Asia Market team in store for delicious Dumpling Day

This event is free!

Chinese tea ceremony 

Learn all about the importance of tea at the Chinese Tea Ceremony in the National Gallery. Tea remains a central part of the Asian cultures, especially in China where it first originated. 

This traditional Chinese ceremony will help you discover the art and philosophy of drinking tea. As if we needed an excuse, eh?

Chinese Food Tour

Learn about the authentic Cantonese food, language and culture Dublin has to offer on Alice’s Chinese Food Tour. 

During the tour you’ll try some Hong Kong-style BBQ, learn about the history and etiquette of the traditional Cantonese dim sum lunch (aka Yum Chai), get a tour of the Asian supermarket and a taste of Hong Kong street food. Tickets are €50 and include a goodie bag!

A post shared by DuckinDublin (@duckindublin) on

Asian Flavours on the Lazy Bike Tour

Have you ever wondered about Dublin’s surprising connections to China? If so, join the Asian Flavours on the Lazy Bike Tour on Saturday 17 & 24 February for a fun and informative tour exploring Chinese influences and flavours in cosmopolitan Dublin, visiting different Chinese restaurants and sampling authentic Chinese dishes. 

Tickets are priced at €25.

Asian Flavours On A Lazy Bike

Asia Market Tasting Tours 

Take in the tastes, sights and delights of Chinese food and drinks on a special New Year’s tasting tour. 

Enjoy Chinese tea and New Year snacks on arrival, before embarking on a personalised tour of the store, including food and sake/wine tasting sampling, and a goodie bag to bring home! Tickets for this event are €20.

A post shared by AsiaMarketIE (@asiamarketie) on

YUM YUM YUM. Check out more events and exciting info here.

READ NEXT: Penneys Is Launching A Pop-up Hair And Make-Up Salon And It's INSANELY Cheap

Sarah Clayton-Lea

Written By

Sarah Clayton-Lea

Deputy Editor at Lovin Media Group, Sarah is obsessed with food and travel.She's also never come into the office without winged eyeliner. Seriously, not even once.Email: sarahc@lovin.com. Social: @sazzyclay

Comments

Lifestyle

Read More in Lifestyle
Food Lovers Are In For Some Real Treats At Dublin's Chinese New Year Festival
Food Lovers Are In For Some Real Treats At Dublin's Chinese New Year Festival
Croke Park Looking To Hold An EXTRA Music Concert This Summer And The Rumours Begin
Croke Park Looking To Hold An EXTRA Music Concert This Summer And The Rumours Begin
Seven Stunning Valentine's Gifts You Can Get In Dublin Right Now
Seven Stunning Valentine's Gifts You Can Get In Dublin Right Now
One Of The Greatest Pop Bands Ever Are Performing At Dun Laoghaire's Beatyard Fest
One Of The Greatest Pop Bands Ever Are Performing At Dun Laoghaire's Beatyard Fest
I Got My Skin Scanned In A Dublin Salon - And It Was Horrifying
I Got My Skin Scanned In A Dublin Salon - And It Was Horrifying
This 'Expensive' Dublin Pub Made A Colossal Turnover In 2017
This 'Expensive' Dublin Pub Made A Colossal Turnover In 2017
Dublin Woman Issues Deadly Warning To All Gym Goers About Side-Effects Of Addiction To Steroids
Dublin Woman Issues Deadly Warning To All Gym Goers About Side-Effects Of Addiction To Steroids
Dublin Punter Successfully Turns 50c Euromillions Ticket Into €16,500
Dublin Punter Successfully Turns 50c Euromillions Ticket Into €16,500
A Dublin Blow-Dry Bar Is Now Doing Hair Extension Subscriptions And We're BUZZIN'
A Dublin Blow-Dry Bar Is Now Doing Hair Extension Subscriptions And We're BUZZIN'
11 Dublin Bars That Will Easily Impress A First Date
11 Dublin Bars That Will Easily Impress A First Date
The Sugar Club Is Showing This Cult-Classic Movie For A Date Night With A Difference
The Sugar Club Is Showing This Cult-Classic Movie For A Date Night With A Difference
PICS: The Horrific "Kitchen" In This D24 House Share Should Actually Be Illegal
PICS: The Horrific "Kitchen" In This D24 House Share Should Actually Be Illegal
Dublin Taxi Drivers Have Received Training In Talking To Passengers About Depression
Dublin

Dublin Taxi Drivers Have Received Training In Talking To Passengers About Depression
Dublin's Creme Egg Cafe Is Back – With A Pretty Big Twist
Food and Drink

Dublin's Creme Egg Cafe Is Back – With A Pretty Big Twist
Fatal Road Traffic Incident In Leinster Is Third Serious Collision On Irish Roads Today
News

Fatal Road Traffic Incident In Leinster Is Third Serious Collision On Irish Roads Today
There's A Daft Punk Night Taking Place In Dublin This Month And It Looks Amazing
Music

There's A Daft Punk Night Taking Place In Dublin This Month And It Looks Amazing

The Stella Cinema Is Showing A Whole Heap Of Classic Movies Throughout February
Dublin

The Stella Cinema Is Showing A Whole Heap Of Classic Movies Throughout February
Dublin Airpot Has A New Direct Flight To One Of The Most Beautiful Cities In Europe
News

Dublin Airpot Has A New Direct Flight To One Of The Most Beautiful Cities In Europe
Chicken Wing Bucket List: The Top 18 Spots To Get Your Finger Lickin' Fix In 2018
Food and Drink

Chicken Wing Bucket List: The Top 18 Spots To Get Your Finger Lickin' Fix In 2018
OMG - The New Krispy Kreme in Blanch Is Going To Have A Drive-Through
Food and Drink

OMG - The New Krispy Kreme in Blanch Is Going To Have A Drive-Through

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin