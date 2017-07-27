Food Lovers Are In For Some Real Treats At Dublin's Chinese New Year Festival

This year’s Dublin Chinese New Year Festival (DCNYF) is filled full of delightful food offerings to suit a variety of tastes and there's heaps of slick happenings planned in the city centre.

The Year Of The Dog will begin its celebrations in Dublin on Chinese New Year’s Day Friday February 16 with numerous festivities - including some verrrrrry tasty ones.

Here's the top picks...

Dumpling making course

If you've always wanted to learn how to make dumplings, kick start your Chinese New Year celebrations with Mama Wong. It's a tradition in China during Chinese New Year to make dumplings with all the family, celebrate this lovely tradition and join the Asia Market team in store for delicious Dumpling Day.

This event is free!

A post shared by Eat Drink Vegan (@eatdrinkvegan) on Jan 14, 2018 at 9:11pm PST

Chinese tea ceremony

Learn all about the importance of tea at the Chinese Tea Ceremony in the National Gallery. Tea remains a central part of the Asian cultures, especially in China where it first originated.

This traditional Chinese ceremony will help you discover the art and philosophy of drinking tea. As if we needed an excuse, eh?

A post shared by ГЛАШАТАЙ МАЙК • GLASHATAY MIKE (@glashatay.mike) on Jan 25, 2018 at 7:33am PST

Chinese Food Tour

Learn about the authentic Cantonese food, language and culture Dublin has to offer on Alice’s Chinese Food Tour.

During the tour you’ll try some Hong Kong-style BBQ, learn about the history and etiquette of the traditional Cantonese dim sum lunch (aka Yum Chai), get a tour of the Asian supermarket and a taste of Hong Kong street food. Tickets are €50 and include a goodie bag!

A post shared by DuckinDublin (@duckindublin) on Jul 27, 2017 at 4:10am PDT

Asian Flavours on the Lazy Bike Tour

Have you ever wondered about Dublin’s surprising connections to China? If so, join the Asian Flavours on the Lazy Bike Tour on Saturday 17 & 24 February for a fun and informative tour exploring Chinese influences and flavours in cosmopolitan Dublin, visiting different Chinese restaurants and sampling authentic Chinese dishes.

Tickets are priced at €25.

Asia Market Tasting Tours

Take in the tastes, sights and delights of Chinese food and drinks on a special New Year’s tasting tour.

Enjoy Chinese tea and New Year snacks on arrival, before embarking on a personalised tour of the store, including food and sake/wine tasting sampling, and a goodie bag to bring home! Tickets for this event are €20.

A post shared by AsiaMarketIE (@asiamarketie) on Aug 28, 2017 at 4:11am PDT

YUM YUM YUM. Check out more events and exciting info here.

