Hands on with the new Virgin TV 360 package

We've been using the new Virgin TV 360 package for the last few days and this is what we've thought of it.

Over 675,000 customers use Virgin TV and broadband across Ireland, and this week Virgin launched their new connected entertainment platform, called Virgin TV 360.

Sometimes it can feel like these new packages are either not much different from the one you've already got, or they're so overwhelmingly different that the idea of changing it seems like too much trouble.

Virgin sent us out one of the Virgin TV 360 packages to test it out, and here are the primary points we've come away with after a few days with it:

The new user interface is gorgeous

That mind sound a bit too tech'y, or not terribly important, but it is in this instance. The 4k-capable and incredibly quick internet connectivity are both great bonuses, but everything from the homepage (seen above) to the individual menus are lovely and very easy to navigate. It makes exploring the new package that much easier.

The voice control works pretty much perfectly

We've probably all seen footage of a voice-command device not quite hearing the user properly, or simply not being very useful at all. That isn't the case here, as you simply hold down the microphone button on the remote control and ask for a specific channel, or show, or whatever it is you want it to do, and it brings you there immediately.

It can be your home base for Netflix and YouTube

While some Smart TVs can now access your favourite streaming apps, it still requires a completely different remote control to access it. Ditto if you're accessing via Chromecast or your gaming console, it all requires another way in. With this TV 360 package, those apps are available built-in to the menu system, so it can all be accessible via the one remote control. Again, a small difference, but an important one when you don't feel like getting up to look for the other remote.

The other odds and ends

You can set up different profiles on the system, so if you have your favourite channels and shows and they're vastly different from everyone else's who shares the TV, then this is a handy shorthand to them. (Not unlike the Netflix user accounts.)

The Virgin TV Anywhere app connects to your system at home, so if you're out and about and forgot to record something, then you can do that via this app. Truth be told, we had issues logging in so we didn't actually get to use this properly, but the idea is sound.

If you are flicking through the channels and land on something that you really wanted to watch but realise you've missed the start (or nearly all) of it, then the simple command of "Startover" will send you right back to the beginning of it, which is extremely handy.

It allows you to record up to six things at once, all while watching a seventh thing. Again, truth be told, we didn't try this out, because we can't imagine an evening where there are SEVEN things we need to watch and they're all unfortunately airing simultaneously. But still, it is nice to have the option!

Upgrading

Should you want to upgrade, existing Virgin Media customers can log on to the Virgin Media website and sign into their account to go through the upgrade process, or they can call 1908 to talk to someone directly about it.

There is no activation fee for existing Virgin Media customers, and there is a €50 activation fee for those who are not currently Virgin Media customers and wish to switch to the new service.

The package is available starting at €69 for 12 months, which includes 250mb broadband.

Overall

This is the best package we've seen in terms of ease of use and just being pretty to look at, but is it worth the hassle of the upgrade? Well, it really depends on how much you watch the telly. We're guessing as we head into the colder months, we'll be indoors more, and watching more, and this is the snazziest and most tech-forward way to do that. But if your TV connection is literally there just to watch Bake-Off once a week, and everything else is Netflix or Prime Video, then this probably isn't for you.

