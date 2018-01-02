Feature Lifestyle Health and Fitness

10 Healthy Lunch Spots Perfect For Your January Fitness Buzz

Gotta get them healthy gains

Getting some exercise is a difficult thing to do, and if you do it on the regular, then I applaud you. From my bed.

But there's another major factor that you have to take into consideration: what you eat. No one feels like going for a jog after a heavy meal. 

If you're heading to the gym or for a run after work, here are some healthy spots where you can have your pre-workout meal, guilt-free.

1. Chopped

Let's get the most obvious out of the way. If you're in the mood for a salad which will fill you, then head here. It's also incredibly satisfying to watch them chop up your food. 

Chopped Salads Image

2. Tang

This little place on Dawson Street hosts a wide variety of healthy snacks and meals, including breakfast, if you're out and about early in the morning. The perfect place to get something a little healthier. 

Tang Main

3. The Punnet Food Emporium

Think fresh fruit and veg, think fresh juices, think natural. If you're in the mood for trying something healthy long-term, these guys do juice cleanses, tailored to you.

Punnet Snip

4. Honest to Goodness

Known for its ever-changing specials board, you are sure to find something that will not only be tasty, but fill you up.

Honest Menu

5. Urban Health

This ultra-health shop in Ranelagh offers just more than food. They do fresh juices, healthy treats and, above the shop, yoga and fitness classes. One stop shop for your bod!

Img 5599

6. Cocu

Located on Baggot Street, Cocu, does it all. Their lunch option is really interesting as you get to make your own box, full of healthy goodness.

Screen Shot 2015 04 12 At 15 15 44

7. Jump Juice Bar

These guys have been around so long you might have forgotten about them. If you need quick pick-me-up before, or maybe even after a work-out sesh, then why not try a protein-boosted smoothie?

Unnamed 3 1 1

8. The Hopsack

Looking at their menu is making me hungry. Based in Rathmines, it hosts a fresh salad bar every day, just ready and waiting for you to come in and eat ...

12006215 10153151718735885 4689511162697848461 N

9. Alchemy Juice Co

Not just a juice bar, but a deadly place to get a healthy lunch too. Not to mention a cheeky treat afterwards. Go on, you deserve it.

Al 2

10. Brother Hubbard

This little place off Capel Street has really grown popular in the last few months. And it's no wonder why; their eggs are magic.

11390203 819389051479731 20638280130977013 N
