Six Dublin Walks That Are Perfect For A Sunday Afternoon

Who's up for a leisurely stroll?

Bray To Greystones

Haven't got any plans for the day? Feeling restless? Then you need to take a walk, my friend.

With the weekend coming to a close, you need to leave the couch and venture out around our beautiful county.

We've assembled a few of the very best below for your delectation and delight, including seaside walks, hilly options, and even city strolls (should you not want to stray too far).

Have a browse below, we're sure you'll find something to your liking.

1. The Great South Wall Walk

Click here for more info.

Great South Wall Ringsend 1

2. The Hell Fire Club

Click here for more info.

Hell Fire Club Dublin At Dawn

3. The Dodder Walk

Click here for more info.

11 Weir

4. Carrickgollogan Forest Walk

Click here for more info.

Carrick Gollogan

5. Ticknock Walk

Click here for more info.

Summit Joe King

6. Bray to Greystones Cliff Walk

Click here for more info.

6 Cliff Views 1
Dublin walks Bank Holiday

