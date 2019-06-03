Heavy Bank Hol Weekend? Here’s Your Seven Day Healthy Meal Prep Guide

Keto, paleo, cabbage soup… ugggggh

If you are fed up of faddy weight loss plans, then step this way.

Fitness enthusiast Andrew Sweeney tried everything in the book to lose weight before realising that healthy eating is actually simple.

After doing extensive research, he came to the realisation that balance is the best plan in the world – and his weight loss story is truly inspirational.

With balance and health in mind, Andrew created a Six Week Summer Shred for Lovin readers, complete with shopping lists, meal plans, and even a weekly cheat meal.

If you want to start at week one, head here, otherwise read on for your shopping list and meal plan for this week.

Shopping List

4 bananas

4 pears

120g of raspberries

150g of mangetout

2 courgettes (roughly 200g each)

130g of asparagus (you can get a 130g pack or if not just 1 bundle is perfect)

200g of sugar snap peas (if your local store doesn’t carry them you can just get more mangetout)

130g of baby corn

700g of baby potatoes

3 bell peppers

400g of tenderstem broccoli

2 red onions

3 tomatoes

150 of carrots

100g of parsnips

1 bag of spinach

150g of strawberries

1L of unsweetened almond milk

500g of greek yogurt (0% fat)

1 small pack of low fat grated cheese

1 bunch of garlic cloves

1 tub of philadelphia light

1 tin of sweet corn

1 jar of ballymaloe relish

1 tin of chopped tomatoes

1 tin of bachelors chilli beans (any brand will do)

1 jar of organic peanut butter

1 bottle of sweet chilli sauce

1 pack of oats

150g of pistachios

1 bottle of olive oil

1 bottle of olive oil cooking spray

1 bottle of Bragg’s liquid aminos (soy sauce alternative)

1 jar of honey

1 bag of basmati rice (250g microwave bag)

1 bag of spicy mexican rice (250g microwave bag)

1 bag of chia seeds

1 pack of egg noodles

1 pack of strong roots sweet potato fries

4 bagels (any bagel under 230 calories)

18 eggs (or 7 whole eggs and 330ml of liquid egg whites)

100g pack of smoked salmon

4 chicken fillets

2 salmon fillets (200g each – or under)

300g of prawns

300g of turkey mince

1 fillet steak (250g or under)

1 pack of turkey rashers

1 pack of turkey sausages (whelans are the best in my opinion)

1 fillet of sea bass (200g)

Turkey steak (150g)

1 protein bar of your choice (must be under 250 calories)

1 chocolate bar of your choice (must be under 300 calories)

1 small bag/tub of whey protein (any flavour – Vanilla will work best in the recipe of the week)

Monday

Breakfast:

1 bagel

20g of philadelphia light

20g of ballymaloe relish

4 eggs scrambled (3 white + 1 whole)

50g of smoked salmon

Note: Top the bagel with light cream cheese and ballymaloe relish. Leave open on plate and top with egg and smoked salmon

Snack:

1 pear

Lunch: OPW – one pot wonder.

This is also for lunch tomorrow so double up on the quantities below for prep.

1 chicken fillet (120-150g)

125g of basmati rice (½ microwave bag)

1 medium courgette (200g)

65g of asparagus (½ of 130g pack)

10g of olive oil

1 tablespoon of Bragg’s liquid aminos (soy sauce alternative)

Snack:

50g of pistachios

Dinner:

1 chicken fillet (120-150g)

200g of baby potatoes

½ can of bachelors chilli beans (200g)

20g of low fat grated cheese

100g of tenderstem broccoli

Note: cook the chicken and broccoli using low cal spray. Boil the potatoes and when serving on the plate, top with the chilli beans (either heated on the hob or in microwave) and then cheese.

Tuesday:

Breakfast:

60g of porridge oats (½ cup)

30g of whey protein

225 ml of unsweetened almond milk

20g of peanut butter

10g of honey

Snack:

Protein bar of your choice (must be under 250 calories)

Lunch: OPW – one pot wonder.

This is what you cooked yesterday so should have it prepped in tupperware.

1 chicken fillet (120-150g)

125g of basmati rice (½ microwave bag)

1 medium courgette (200g)

65g of asparagus (½ of 130g pack)

10g of olive oil

1 tablespoon of Bragg’s liquid aminos (soy sauce alternative)

Snack:

1 large banana

Dinner: This is also for lunch tomorrow so double up on the quantities below for prep.

200g salmon fillet

100g of tenderstem broccoli

125g of spicy mexican rice (½ microwave bag)

30g of sweet chilli sauce

Note: Bake salmon in the oven and cook the broccoli on a pan with some low cal spray. For the prepped meal – add the sweet chilli sauce after you have reheated the meal.