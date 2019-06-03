Heavy Bank Hol Weekend? Here’s Your Seven Day Healthy Meal Prep Guide
Keto, paleo, cabbage soup… ugggggh
If you are fed up of faddy weight loss plans, then step this way.
Fitness enthusiast Andrew Sweeney tried everything in the book to lose weight before realising that healthy eating is actually simple.
After doing extensive research, he came to the realisation that balance is the best plan in the world – and his weight loss story is truly inspirational.
With balance and health in mind, Andrew created a Six Week Summer Shred for Lovin readers, complete with shopping lists, meal plans, and even a weekly cheat meal.
If you want to start at week one, head here, otherwise read on for your shopping list and meal plan for this week.
Shopping List
- 4 bananas
- 4 pears
- 120g of raspberries
- 150g of mangetout
- 2 courgettes (roughly 200g each)
- 130g of asparagus (you can get a 130g pack or if not just 1 bundle is perfect)
- 200g of sugar snap peas (if your local store doesn’t carry them you can just get more mangetout)
- 130g of baby corn
- 700g of baby potatoes
- 3 bell peppers
- 400g of tenderstem broccoli
- 2 red onions
- 3 tomatoes
- 150 of carrots
- 100g of parsnips
- 1 bag of spinach
- 150g of strawberries
- 1L of unsweetened almond milk
- 500g of greek yogurt (0% fat)
- 1 small pack of low fat grated cheese
- 1 bunch of garlic cloves
- 1 tub of philadelphia light
- 1 tin of sweet corn
- 1 jar of ballymaloe relish
- 1 tin of chopped tomatoes
- 1 tin of bachelors chilli beans (any brand will do)
- 1 jar of organic peanut butter
- 1 bottle of sweet chilli sauce
- 1 pack of oats
- 150g of pistachios
- 1 bottle of olive oil
- 1 bottle of olive oil cooking spray
- 1 bottle of Bragg’s liquid aminos (soy sauce alternative)
- 1 jar of honey
- 1 bag of basmati rice (250g microwave bag)
- 1 bag of spicy mexican rice (250g microwave bag)
- 1 bag of chia seeds
- 1 pack of egg noodles
- 1 pack of strong roots sweet potato fries
- 4 bagels (any bagel under 230 calories)
- 18 eggs (or 7 whole eggs and 330ml of liquid egg whites)
- 100g pack of smoked salmon
- 4 chicken fillets
- 2 salmon fillets (200g each – or under)
- 300g of prawns
- 300g of turkey mince
- 1 fillet steak (250g or under)
- 1 pack of turkey rashers
- 1 pack of turkey sausages (whelans are the best in my opinion)
- 1 fillet of sea bass (200g)
- Turkey steak (150g)
- 1 protein bar of your choice (must be under 250 calories)
- 1 chocolate bar of your choice (must be under 300 calories)
- 1 small bag/tub of whey protein (any flavour – Vanilla will work best in the recipe of the week)
Monday
Breakfast:
1 bagel
20g of philadelphia light
20g of ballymaloe relish
4 eggs scrambled (3 white + 1 whole)
50g of smoked salmon
Note: Top the bagel with light cream cheese and ballymaloe relish. Leave open on plate and top with egg and smoked salmon
Snack:
1 pear
Lunch: OPW – one pot wonder.
This is also for lunch tomorrow so double up on the quantities below for prep.
1 chicken fillet (120-150g)
125g of basmati rice (½ microwave bag)
1 medium courgette (200g)
65g of asparagus (½ of 130g pack)
10g of olive oil
1 tablespoon of Bragg’s liquid aminos (soy sauce alternative)
Snack:
50g of pistachios
Dinner:
1 chicken fillet (120-150g)
200g of baby potatoes
½ can of bachelors chilli beans (200g)
20g of low fat grated cheese
100g of tenderstem broccoli
Note: cook the chicken and broccoli using low cal spray. Boil the potatoes and when serving on the plate, top with the chilli beans (either heated on the hob or in microwave) and then cheese.
Tuesday:
Breakfast:
60g of porridge oats (½ cup)
30g of whey protein
225 ml of unsweetened almond milk
20g of peanut butter
10g of honey
Snack:
Protein bar of your choice (must be under 250 calories)
Lunch: OPW – one pot wonder.
This is what you cooked yesterday so should have it prepped in tupperware.
1 chicken fillet (120-150g)
125g of basmati rice (½ microwave bag)
1 medium courgette (200g)
65g of asparagus (½ of 130g pack)
10g of olive oil
1 tablespoon of Bragg’s liquid aminos (soy sauce alternative)
Snack:
1 large banana
Dinner: This is also for lunch tomorrow so double up on the quantities below for prep.
200g salmon fillet
100g of tenderstem broccoli
125g of spicy mexican rice (½ microwave bag)
30g of sweet chilli sauce
Note: Bake salmon in the oven and cook the broccoli on a pan with some low cal spray. For the prepped meal – add the sweet chilli sauce after you have reheated the meal.
Wednesday
Breakfast: (omelette)
5 egg omelette (3 white + 2 whole)
1 handful of spinach
1 whole tomato
20g of low fat grated cheese
30g of ballymaloe relish
Note: Cook using the low cal spray. Fill the omelette with tomato and spinach. When served on plate, top with ballymaloe relish.
Snack:
1 pear
Lunch: This is what you cooked yesterday so should have it prepped in tupperware.
200g salmon fillet
100g of tenderstem broccoli
125g of spicy mexican rice (½ microwave bag)
30g of sweet chilli sauce
Note: Bake salmon in the oven and cook the broccoli on a pan with some low cal spray.
Snack:
250g of greek yogurt (0% Fat)
15g of chia seeds
10g of honey
150g of strawberries
Dinner:
150g of prawns
1 sharwoods egg noodle nest
65g of baby corn
50g of sugar snap peas
150g of mixed peppers (1 bell pepper)
10g of olive oil
1 tablespoon of Bragg’s liquid aminos (soy sauce alternative)
Note: In a wok (or pan) add the oil and veg. Cook for 3-4 minutes and then add the prawns. Cook the noodles according to the pack instructions and when ready, add to the wok and mix. Add the liquid aminos and serve. (if you like spicy food you can add some chillies)
Thursday
Breakfast:
1 bagel
20g of philadelphia light
20g of ballymaloe relish
4 eggs scrambled (3 white + 1 whole)
50g of smoked salmon
Note: Top the bagel with philadelphia light and ballymaloe relish. Leave open on plate and top with egg and smoked salmon
Snack:
1 large banana
Lunch: This is also for lunch tomorrow so double up on the quantities below for prep.
150g of turkey mince
1 garlic clove
250g of baby potatoes
30g of sweet corn
½ red onion
50g of sugar snap peas
½ tin of chopped tomatoes (200g)
Note: Using low cal cooking spray, cook the onion for 2-3 minutes before adding the turkey mince and chopped garlic clove. When the turkey is fully cooked add the sweet corn and chopped tomatoes. Turn the heat down low and let it simmer. Boil the potatoes and fry the sugar snap peas in a pan using low cal spray.
Snack:
50g of pistachios
Dinner:
1 Fillet steak (250g)
½ red onion
150g of mixed peppers (1 bell pepper)
10g of olive oil
100g of sweet potato fries (strong roots)
Note: Chop the onion and peppers and cook on a pan using the olive oil. Cook the steak in another pan using low cal cooking spray. (you can use 5g of oil for the veg and 5g for the steak if desired). Cook the sweet potato fries according to the packet instructions.
Friday:
Breakfast: (breakfast bagel)
1 bagel
20g of philadelphia light
20g of ballymaloe relish
2 turkey rashers
2 turkey sausages
1 fried egg
20g of low fat grated cheese
Snack:
1 pear
Lunch: This is what you cooked yesterday so should have it prepped in tupperware.
150g of turkey mince
1 garlic clove
250g of baby potatoes
30g of sweet corn
½ red onion
50g of sugar snap peas
½ tin of chopped tomatoes (200g)
Note: Using low cal cooking spray, cook the onion for 2-3 minutes before adding the turkey mince and chopped garlic clove. When the turkey is fully cooked add the sweet corn and chopped tomatoes. Turn the heat down low and let it simmer. Boil the potatoes and fry the sugar snap peas in a pan using low cal spray.
Snack:
50g of pistachios
Dinner: (same as Wednesday)
150g of prawns
1 sharwoods egg noodle nest
65g of baby corn
50g of sugar snap peas
150g of mixed peppers (1 bell pepper)
10g of olive oil
1 tablespoon of Bragg’s liquid aminos (soy sauce alternative)
Note: In a wok (or pan) add the oil and veg. Cook for 3-4 minutes and then add the prawns. Cook the noodles according to the pack instructions and when ready, add to the wok and mix. Add the liquid aminos and serve. (if you like spicy food you can add some chillies)
Saturday
Breakfast:
2 eggs any style
3 turkey sausages
2 turkey rashers
1 whole tomato (grilled)
Note: cook using low cal spray
Optional: 1 tablespoon of ketchup or brown sauce
Snack:
1 pear
Lunch:
*Cheat meal of the week at Isabelle’s*
Pizza: Buffalo Chicken, E&C Hot Sauce, Tomato Salsa, Rocket 16
Optional side (choose one from below):
Rocket, tomato & parmesan salad 5
Steamed Broccoli, Hazelnut Vinegrette 4.50
Snack:
1 large banana
Dinner:
1 fillet of sea bass (200g)
100g of tenderstem broccoli
150g of sweet potato fries (strong roots)
Note: bake sea bass fillet in the oven and fry the tenderstem broccoli on the pan with some low cal cooking spray.
Sunday
Breakfast:
(Recipe of the week: Protein Pancakes – go to recipe.)
Snack:
250g of greek yogurt (0% Fat)
15g of chia seeds
60g of raspberries
Lunch: (chicken bagel)
1 bagel
20g of philadelphia light
20g of ballymaloe relish
1 chicken fillet (120-150g)
20g of low fat grated cheese
Lettuce
Tomato
Onion
Snack:
Chocolate bar of your choice (must be under 300 calories)
Dinner:
150g of turkey steak
150g of carrots
100g of parsnips
150g of mangetout
50ml of almond milk
Note: Boil the carrots and parsnips and mash together adding almond milk for desired texture. Season with salt and pepper. Cook the turkey in the oven (this can be turkey crown if cooking for family) or if it is turkey steaks from a pack then cook on the pan using low cal spray. You can also cook the mangetout on the pan with the low cal spray.