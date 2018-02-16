Woohoo - This New Dublin Salon Is Giving Out €60 Vouchers To Customers

But you better be quick!

Thérapie Clinic is opening a new salon in Blanchardstown next week, and they're giving out €60 vouchers to the first 60 customers in the door.

The launch is at 6.30pm on Thursday February 22, so make sure you get there early.

There'll be prosecco, canapes and a DJ, and Snapchat star James Kavanagh will be bringing the craic.

Thérapie Clinic offers the likes of laser hair removal, facials and massages, and the vouchers can be used for products or treatments.

There's worse ways to spend a Thursday anyway!

