The Top 10 Influencers In Ireland Have Been Revealed By SERMO

One Dublin blogger reached the Global Top 18 list

Influencers March

The top 10 influencers in the Irish market right now in 2018 have been revealed showing that the power of the influencer is still very much a subject on everyone's lips. 

SERMO - the world's leading luxury and lifestyle communications network - has compiled its fourth annual influencer index and gathers the statistics by using a 70:30 digital influence algorithm – 70% data (an influencer’s total audience reach) + 30% human judgement (a score based on SERMO agencies’ experiences of the influencers’ professionalism, creativity and peer influence).

The 2018 Index also includes an overall top 18 global influencers (SERMO’s top ranking influencer from each country) as well as listing the top 10 influencers for each country itself. 

It comes as no surprise that Dublin blogger turned Entrepreneur, Suzanne Jackson comes out on top in the Irish list meaning that she has also managed to bag herself a seat on the Global Top 18 list also.  

The Top Ten Irish Influencers for 2018 are:

1. Suzanne Jackson (@sosueme_ie)

2. Pippa O’Connor Ormond (@pipsy_pie)

3. Roz Purcell (@rozannapurcell)

4. Joanne Larby (@makeupfairypro)

5. Erika Fox (@retroflame)

6. Anouska (@anouskapb)

7. Lauren Arthurs (@lovelauren_eu)

8. James Kavanagh (@jamesalankavanagh)

9. Louise Cooney (@louisecooney_)

10. Lorna Weightman (@styleisleirl)

Jodie Wood, Beauty Editor of Social & Personal Fashion, and blogger Niamh O’Sullivan have been tipped as "ones to watch" over the coming year so don't be surprised if you see them on the list in 2019.

Tanya Hughes, president of SERMO Communications said that “this is the new gold standard in influencer marketing, just as readership data is crucial for media title selection. Visibility on audience data allows us to have a more accurate view on influencers’ brand fit (and goes beyond vanity metrics such as large follower and engagement numbers).

You can see the full list of results from The 2018 SERMO Influencer Index here.

Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

