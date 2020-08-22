Interior trend: Five Dublin spots to get your tchotchske fix

Tchotchke; noun. A small object that is decorative rather than strictly functional; a trinket.
With all this extra time at home, I'm finding myself funnelling all of my excess energy into the minutiae of my coffee table. (Correct - I don't have kids.)
Moving picture frames an inch, filling vases with stones, placing limes and avocados in huge bowls in the living room purely to look at (my boyfriend learned quickly).
You see the thing about tchotchkes is that while they're non-functional by definition, they've been serving a much-needed function in my life - a mood-lifting distraction from the same four walls day in and day out.
Tchotchskes offer an affordable way to completely transform a room, a wall, or just a corner - and there's a real satisfaction in getting it juuust right.
Do you tchotchske? Here's five Dublin spots to pick up some bits.
April and the Bear
Surat Square Planter Pot, €46
One of Ireland's leading interiors and lifestyle stores, April and the Bear, is your first destination if on the look out for eclectic and quirky tchotchskes. From dinosaur busts to beautiful baskets there's something for every taste.
Jam Art Factory
Handmade Felted Wool Baby Seal by Jamie Lewis, €24
It's impossible to leave this place empty-handed. Known for their fab collection of Irish art, Jam Art stocks ceramics, prints, textiles and jewels from handpicked Irish purveyors. Tchotchske heaven.
French Style Found
This dark and beautiful staging by @frenchstylefound last night. With some of the most original and inspiring antiques to be found in Dublin, Geraldine has been wowing the Blackrock locals for over 15 years. Looking for the finishing piece for your new or period home, you're sure to find a piece of magic at @frenchstylefound
Blackrock Market is tchotchske central, it's hard to pick just one store as you'll stumble upon curiosity after curiosity as you wander along the markets. French Style Found has been delighting locals and tourists alike for over 15 years in the market.
Article
Kruger Large Rectangular Tray by Emma J. Shipley, €35
Located in Lord Powerscourt's former dressing, you'll find a truly unique Irish homewares shopping experience in Article.
Textiles, tableware, shelf trinkets, they're collection has everything 'from the practical to the whimsical'.
Haus Concept Store
Image via Instagram/houseconceptstore
Haus Concept Store is the original online destination for kooky homewares, known for offering unique luxury homewares at affordable prices.
According to the site, 'The homewares and furniture collections at HAUS Concept Store are made of contemporary Scandinavian designs, Irish design wares and artisan crafts works from all over the world'.
