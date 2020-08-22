Interior trend: Five Dublin spots to get your tchotchske fix

Tchotchke; noun. A small object that is decorative rather than strictly functional; a trinket.

With all this extra time at home, I'm finding myself funnelling all of my excess energy into the minutiae of my coffee table. (Correct - I don't have kids.)

Moving picture frames an inch, filling vases with stones, placing limes and avocados in huge bowls in the living room purely to look at (my boyfriend learned quickly).

You see the thing about tchotchkes is that while they're non-functional by definition, they've been serving a much-needed function in my life - a mood-lifting distraction from the same four walls day in and day out.

Tchotchskes offer an affordable way to completely transform a room, a wall, or just a corner - and there's a real satisfaction in getting it juuust right.

Do you tchotchske? Here's five Dublin spots to pick up some bits.

Surat Square Planter Pot, €46

One of Ireland's leading interiors and lifestyle stores, April and the Bear, is your first destination if on the look out for eclectic and quirky tchotchskes. From dinosaur busts to beautiful baskets there's something for every taste.

Handmade Felted Wool Baby Seal by Jamie Lewis, €24

It's impossible to leave this place empty-handed. Known for their fab collection of Irish art, Jam Art stocks ceramics, prints, textiles and jewels from handpicked Irish purveyors. Tchotchske heaven.

Blackrock Market is tchotchske central, it's hard to pick just one store as you'll stumble upon curiosity after curiosity as you wander along the markets. French Style Found has been delighting locals and tourists alike for over 15 years in the market.

Kruger Large Rectangular Tray by Emma J. Shipley, €35

Located in Lord Powerscourt's former dressing, you'll find a truly unique Irish homewares shopping experience in Article.

Textiles, tableware, shelf trinkets, they're collection has everything 'from the practical to the whimsical'.

Image via Instagram/houseconceptstore

Haus Concept Store is the original online destination for kooky homewares, known for offering unique luxury homewares at affordable prices.

According to the site, 'The homewares and furniture collections at HAUS Concept Store are made of contemporary Scandinavian designs, Irish design wares and artisan crafts works from all over the world'.

