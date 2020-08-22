Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Interior trend: Five Dublin spots to get your tchotchske fix

By Megan Cassidy

August 22, 2020 at 2:22pm

Share:

Tchotchke; noun. A small object that is decorative rather than strictly functional; a trinket.

With all this extra time at home, I'm finding myself funnelling all of my excess energy into the minutiae of my coffee table. (Correct - I don't have kids.)

Moving picture frames an inch, filling vases with stones, placing limes and avocados in huge bowls in the living room purely to look at (my boyfriend learned quickly).

You see the thing about tchotchkes is that while they're non-functional by definition, they've been serving a much-needed function in my life - a mood-lifting distraction from the same four walls day in and day out.

Tchotchskes offer an affordable way to completely transform a room, a wall, or just a corner - and there's a real satisfaction in getting it juuust right.

Do you tchotchske? Here's five Dublin spots to pick up some bits.

April and the Bear

Surat Square Planter Pot, €46

One of Ireland's leading interiors and lifestyle stores, April and the Bear, is your first destination if on the look out for eclectic and quirky tchotchskes. From dinosaur busts to beautiful baskets there's something for every taste.

Jam Art Factory 

Handmade Felted Wool Baby Seal by Jamie Lewis, €24

It's impossible to leave this place empty-handed. Known for their fab collection of Irish art, Jam Art stocks ceramics, prints, textiles and jewels from handpicked Irish purveyors. Tchotchske heaven.

French Style Found

Blackrock Market is tchotchske central, it's hard to pick just one store as you'll stumble upon curiosity after curiosity as you wander along the markets. French Style Found has been delighting locals and tourists alike for over 15 years in the market.

Article

Kruger Large Rectangular Tray by Emma J. Shipley, €35 

Located in Lord Powerscourt's former dressing, you'll find a truly unique Irish homewares shopping experience in Article.

Textiles, tableware, shelf trinkets, they're collection has everything 'from the practical to the whimsical'.

Haus Concept Store 

Image via Instagram/houseconceptstore

Haus Concept Store is the original online destination for kooky homewares, known for offering unique luxury homewares at affordable prices.

According to the site, 'The homewares and furniture collections at HAUS Concept Store are made of contemporary Scandinavian designs, Irish design wares and artisan crafts works from all over the world'.

Read next: Irish designers to bring pop of colour to St Stephen's Green

Share:

Latest articles

A wine and cheese shop is coming to the Bernard Shaw

Former Green Minister shares appalling photo of Sandymount beach following swimming ban

Where to book a table to watch the Leinster v Munster game this evening

Swimming at South Dublin beach banned due to high levels of bacteria

You may also love

Irish designers to bring pop of colour to St Stephen's Green

Three things Influencers could do instead of asking for discounts

Holles Street have predicted when to expect a 'lockdown baby boom'

How to run a faster 5km - Running tips for beginners

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.