  Irish Rail confirms details of late-night Christmas DART and commuter services

Irish Rail confirms details of late-night Christmas DART and commuter services

By James Fenton

November 28, 2019 at 4:03pm

Christmas is arguably the busiest time of the year for socialising and while heading out is great craic, heading home can sometimes be more of a problem.

Which is why we're always grateful to the folks at Irish Rail for getting into the spirit of the season and extending their services throughout December.

The company has now revealed details of its Christmas timetable for 2019 and it includes extra services on both the DART and commuter lines serving Dublin and its vicinity.

The late-nights services will operate on Fridays and Saturdays with the specific dates being December 6, 7, 13, 14, 20 and 21. Times vary depending on where you're going and you can find out more about what time you need to call it a night below...

DART services

  • 00:30hrs and 01.30hrs from Dublin Connolly serving all stations to Greystones
  • 00:30hrs  and 01.30hrs from Dublin Pearse serving all stations to Howth

Dundalk Commuter

  • 00:40hrs and 01.40hrs from Dublin Pearse serving Tara Street, Dublin Connolly and all stations from Howth Junction to Dundalk

Kildare Phoenix Park Tunnel  services

  • 00:50hrs and 01.50hrs from Dublin Pearse serving Tara Street, Dublin Connolly, Drumcondra, and all stations from ParkWest Cherryorchard  to Kildare

Maynooth Commuter

  • 00:20hrs and 01.55hrs Dublin Pearse serving all stations to Maynooth

As well as all that, commuter services will operate on a Saturday timetable throughout New Year's Eve until 9pm when the late-night services kick in. On New Year's Day, DART services will operate on a Sunday timetable before all the merriment ends and we're all forced to get back to normal again.

More information about Irish Rail's Christmas schedule can be found here.

