Inside the 5-star hotel suite Joe Biden will stay at during his Dublin visit

Here's where Sleepy Joe will rest his weary head.

Joe Biden's Irish trip is officially underway and although his itinerary is jam-packed, his hotel stays along the way will still be suitably luxurious.

The US President arrived in Northern Ireland yesterday evening and will make his way to Dublin later today, where he will unwind in Dublin 2's Conrad Hotel.

The 5-star hotel owned by Hilton Worldwide, is located near St Stephen’s Green at Earlsfort Terrace. The area has been closed off entirely until Saturday, Goss.ie has reported.

It's likely Mr Biden will rest up in the Conrad's Presidential Suite. Image via hilton.com.

Advertisement

It's believed Mr Biden will spend the night in the lavish Presidential Suite, a 156 sq.m residence complete with living room, dining area, baby grand piano and impressive views of Dublin city.

The penthouse enjoys panoramic views of Dublin. Via hilton.com.

Slightly more modern in style compared to other 5-star Dublin offerings such as the Merrion and the Shelbourne, the Presidential Suite's decor comprises sleek wooden floors, louvered oak panels and bespoke Irish artwork. The suite is also equipped with a king-sized bed, two 65-inch LED TVs with premium channels, a state-of-the-art sound system, plus an iHome Bluetooth docking station.

The suite also features two toilets, a large luxury bathroom with walk-in rain shower, and a kitchenette. The hotel is also dog-friendly if you fancy treating your furry friend to a luxury stay.

Advertisement

A night at the suite will set you back a cool €2,831 for a Saturday night in April. If you can manage a night without a baby grand piano, you can enjoy a stay in one of the hotel's King Deluxe Rooms for €356 on the same night.

Header image via hilton.c0m

READ NEXT: