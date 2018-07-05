Lifestyle

PIC: A Famous Hollywood Actress Has Been Spotted In Dublin's Avoca Getting Coffee

Definitely not something you'd see everyday...

Avoca Dublin

This famous Hollywood celebrity was hoping to enjoy a low-key visit to Dublin but that was never really going to happen, was it?

It's rumoured to be her first visit to Ireland but Katie Holmes is already experiencing the best of Dublin as she grabbed a coffee and something to eat on the go.

The Dawson's Creek actress - who is still only 39 believe it or not - was in Avoca in Monkstown on Monday afternoon.

She was just fresh off the plane from France as she was in Paris to enjoy a Christian Dior show, as you do...

If the image isn't working in the article, you can find it here.

Holmes looks fairly 'at home' in Dublin sporting a comfy shirt dress as she passed by the onlooking photographers.

Avoca wished Holmes a "fantastic stay in Dublin" and told her to come back soon again to visit the store.

Keep your eyes peeled, people. She's roaming around the place.

Surely she has to visit Dawson Street?

READ NEXT: A Stand-Out Contestant From This Year's 'Love Island' Is In Dublin Today

We were targeted by Bloggers Unveiled last week, here's what it feels like... Subscribe to Before Brunch podcast here

Katie Holmes Avoca Dublin Dawson's Creek television Hollywood
Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

Comments

Lifestyle

Read More in Lifestyle
PIC: A Famous Hollywood Actress Has Been Spotted In Dublin's Avoca Getting Coffee
PIC: A Famous Hollywood Actress Has Been Spotted In Dublin's Avoca Getting Coffee
Dublin Location Of Big EuroMillions Winning Ticket Revealed
Dublin Location Of Big EuroMillions Winning Ticket Revealed
PICS: Bed Wedged In Tiny Kitchen Is Yours For Nearly €900
PICS: Bed Wedged In Tiny Kitchen Is Yours For Nearly €900
PIC: This Is How Many Gardaí It Takes To Get One Swan Off A Busy Dublin City Road
PIC: This Is How Many Gardaí It Takes To Get One Swan Off A Busy Dublin City Road
This Person Made A Fool Of Themselves On The Luas By Doing This Specific Bus Gesture
This Person Made A Fool Of Themselves On The Luas By Doing This Specific Bus Gesture
PICS: "Horrific Peak Crisis" Dublin House Has Been Sold In Harold's Cross
PICS: "Horrific Peak Crisis" Dublin House Has Been Sold In Harold's Cross
Gym+Coffee Are Launching A Pop-Up In Dundrum This Saturday
Gym+Coffee Are Launching A Pop-Up In Dundrum This Saturday
10 Incredible Venues For An Intimate And Unique Dublin Wedding
10 Incredible Venues For An Intimate And Unique Dublin Wedding
PICS: Would You Pay €25 Million For This Waterfront Development In Howth?
PICS: Would You Pay €25 Million For This Waterfront Development In Howth?
PIC: Crazy Scenes Expected In Dublin City On Friday Night As Fans Await The Arrival Of This Product
PIC: Crazy Scenes Expected In Dublin City On Friday Night As Fans Await The Arrival Of This Product
This Dublin Nail Salon Is Doing FREE Rainbow Nail Art Today
This Dublin Nail Salon Is Doing FREE Rainbow Nail Art Today
This Scenic Walk In South Dublin Is Ideal For A Weekend Stroll
This Scenic Walk In South Dublin Is Ideal For A Weekend Stroll
A Stand-Out Contestant From This Year's 'Love Island' Is In Dublin Today
What's On

A Stand-Out Contestant From This Year's 'Love Island' Is In Dublin Today
Meat Lovers Will Love This Festival Taking Place Over The Weekend
Food and Drink

Meat Lovers Will Love This Festival Taking Place Over The Weekend
IKEA About To Launch A Store At Famous City Centre Spot It Seems
News

IKEA About To Launch A Store At Famous City Centre Spot It Seems
Man Stabbed Number Of Times In Late Night Assault In Dublin
News

Man Stabbed Number Of Times In Late Night Assault In Dublin

The Stella Have Opened A Fab New Diner And We Got A First Peak
Food and Drink

The Stella Have Opened A Fab New Diner And We Got A First Peak
There's Gonna Be Free Yoga Classes Every Monday In This Dublin Park
Dublin

There's Gonna Be Free Yoga Classes Every Monday In This Dublin Park
Iconic Restaurant The Ivy Has Announced Its Dublin Opening Date
Food and Drink

Iconic Restaurant The Ivy Has Announced Its Dublin Opening Date
PICS: These Iconic Dublin Buildings Looked Absolutely Incredible Last Night
Dublin

PICS: These Iconic Dublin Buildings Looked Absolutely Incredible Last Night

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Cookie Policy| T&Cs| Acceptable Use Policy| Privacy Policy Copyright © 2018 Lovin Media Group