A live mural painting party is taking place in Dublin this weekend

Taking place at their studio at Charlemont Square this Saturday July 29th, the Atelier Pops Block Party will see 20 of Ireland's leading artists creating their work live to an audience.

The aim of the Block Party is to showcase some of Ireland's best talent, working side by side; according to the website, you can expect "a day bursting with colour, creativity and connection". The event is being supported by Kildare Village, as part of their ‘Colourama’ Festival.

Atelier Now say this of the block party:

"Our intention is to shine a light on the community of artists who are positively transforming our cities and streets. By providing a space for them to create and connect with the people of Dublin and beyond."

Some of the artists you can expect include Atmos, Decoy, Solus, Rask, and many more.

The event will also have a DJ, as well as a Krewe food truck keeping people satiated as they watch literal works of art be created before their eyes. This will be a family friendly event, suitable for all age groups, and takes place between 12pm and 6pm on Saturday 29th.

For more information, you check out the Atelier Now website.

