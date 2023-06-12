Morgan Freeman stops into popular Dublin 4 pub during Irish visit

"Get busy living or get busy pinting."

Morgan Freeman was in Dublin this weekend and during his stay, the Oscar winner paid a visit to a popular pub in the capital.

The Hollywood actor popped by The Bridge 1859 pub, which is located in Ballsbridge village. Sharing a picture of the Oscar winner at the venue on its social media, the south Dublin watering hole said:

"Great to see Morgan Freeman pop into The Bridge 1859 last night while enjoying his time in Dublin for the UCD Festival. "Definitely a memory that will be going up on the wall of fame at The Bridge!"

Morgan Freeman's Blues Project

The Hollywood actor was in Ireland to MC at The Delta Blues Project, a collaborative event between US-based jazz and blues impresario David O’Rourke and the RTÉ Concert Orchestra.

Held in O'Reilly Hall at the University College Dublin (UCD) Festival, the goal of the project was to bring American jazz and blues to Irish audiences, with some of the biggest classics of the genres performed in new orchestrations by O'Rourke.

Freeman was invited to MC the event given that he is the co-founder and co-owner of the Ground Zero Blues Club in Clarksdale, Mississippi. The venue has been described as "the number one blues club in the world".

In a statement about The Delta Blues Project, the actor said: “My love of music doesn’t start and end with the blues. I also love the symphony, the talent of amazing musicians and the immersive nature that grabs you and pulls you right in.

"So we had an idea at Ground Zero, ‘why not take the best of Delta Blues and combine it with a musical experience provided by a world-class symphony’. So we did it, and this is it, the symphonic blues experience.”

Freeman earned a Best Supporting Actor Oscar for the 2004 movie Million Dollar Baby. As well as this, he is also renowned for his roles in Bruce Almighty, The Dark Knight trilogy, Seven and The Shawshank Redemption, as well for narrating the documentary The March of the Penguins.

And given the actor's presence in a Dublin pub, we encourage people to come up with their own Freeman drink-related puns.

Here are just a few of ours:

Captain Morgan Freeman

The Dark Pints

March of the Pen-Guinnesses

Now You See Me 2 Pints

Pints Almighty

Se7en (Pints)