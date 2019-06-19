This Dublin Apartment Is Up For Rent For €15,000 A Month

A South Dublin apartment that’s currently on the market for €15,000 a month hasn’t had any offers yet.

The four-bedroom property comes with a one-year lease and was originally advertised at €19,000 a month, though the price was later lowered.

The 2,400 sq ft Galileo Penthouse takes up the entire ninth floor of The Residences at Number One, Ballsbridge and comes with its own private lift and roof terrace.