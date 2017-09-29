News Lifestyle

Penneys' Prettiest Pop-Up Is Back Just In Time For Mother's Day

In town today? Check this out

Pjimage 41

Still haven't gotten anything for your Mammy? Stop panicking you wicked, forgetful child (guilty!) and leg it to Penneys on Mary Street for a bouquet of gorge flowers. 

One of Dublin's most charming florists, The Crate, is back with a pop-up in the Mary Street flagship Penneys this weekend doing deals on their pretty flowers. 

The exclusive florist pop-up will offer Penneys customers a chance to get their hands on half dozen or a dozen of fragrant flowers wrapped up in recycled kraft paper.

The perfect gift for all mums is the special Mother’s Day arrangement, filled with roses, astrantia, eucalyptus, wax ower, gypsophila and dried lavender that can be kept forever.

A post shared by The Crate (@thecrateflowers) on

Customers can choose from the following:

€3 - single rose, €9 - triple rose, €15 - half dozen, €30- dozen

A post shared by The Crate (@thecrateflowers) on

Actually ya know what? These are too pretty to pass up, so get yourself a bunch while you're at it.

