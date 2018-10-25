Lifestyle

PIC: This Is Not What You'd Expect To Pop Up When You Google 'Tesco Rathmines'

An Irish Twitter user was left baffled!

Shutterstock 331386563

You never know what you might find in the depths of the internet.

Irish Twitter user @0edipussy recently searched the opening hours of Tescos in Rathmines and a rather bizarre picture came up.

You can see the gas image for yourself below:

We really don't know why there is a picture of a man with a salad, and we don't know what his facial expression is saying - but it's hilarious.

READ NEXT: Cat Owners Of Dublin Beware - There's A Catnapper On The Loose

Comments

Lifestyle

Read More in Lifestyle
PIC: This Is Not What You'd Expect To Pop Up When You Google 'Tesco Rathmines'
PIC: This Is Not What You'd Expect To Pop Up When You Google 'Tesco Rathmines'
These Are The Sex Positions That Are Most Likely To Give You An Injury
These Are The Sex Positions That Are Most Likely To Give You An Injury
PICS: The Christmas Lights Are Already Up On Grafton Street
PICS: The Christmas Lights Are Already Up On Grafton Street
13 Places For A Great Date In Dublin That Don't Involve Alcohol
13 Places For A Great Date In Dublin That Don't Involve Alcohol
Is This How Often We Should Actually Be Showering?
Is This How Often We Should Actually Be Showering?
WOW Air Has Announced A New Route From Dublin To One Of Canada's Prettiest Cities
WOW Air Has Announced A New Route From Dublin To One Of Canada's Prettiest Cities
10 Fantastic (And Alternative) Date Ideas You Need To Try In Dublin
10 Fantastic (And Alternative) Date Ideas You Need To Try In Dublin
PIC: This Hilarious "Mad Lad" Snap From Trinity College Has Gone Ridiculously Viral
PIC: This Hilarious "Mad Lad" Snap From Trinity College Has Gone Ridiculously Viral
Five Picturesque Towns And Villages In (And Around) Dublin For A Leisurely Weekend Stroll
Five Picturesque Towns And Villages In (And Around) Dublin For A Leisurely Weekend Stroll
Norwegian Announce Huge Sale With Flights To New York For Just €99
Norwegian Announce Huge Sale With Flights To New York For Just €99
'This City Centre Neighbourhood Is The Best Place To Live In Dublin'
'This City Centre Neighbourhood Is The Best Place To Live In Dublin'
This Malahide Mansion Is The First Thing We'd Buy If We Won The Lotto
This Malahide Mansion Is The First Thing We'd Buy If We Won The Lotto
Nine Scary And Most Haunted Places In Dublin That You Won't Want To Visit This Halloween
Feature

Nine Scary And Most Haunted Places In Dublin That You Won't Want To Visit This Halloween
Prepare To Be Equally Terrified And Entertained At This Terror Disco On Saturday
What's On

Prepare To Be Equally Terrified And Entertained At This Terror Disco On Saturday
Seven Pumpkin Designs To Get You In The Trick Or Treatin' Mood
Best Of Dublin

Seven Pumpkin Designs To Get You In The Trick Or Treatin' Mood
PIC: Westlife Has Announced A Second Croke Park Gig For Next Summer
Entertainment

PIC: Westlife Has Announced A Second Croke Park Gig For Next Summer

This Dublin Park Has Just Been Named One Of The Best In The World
Dublin

This Dublin Park Has Just Been Named One Of The Best In The World
Norwegian Announce Huge Sale With Flights To New York For Just €99
News

Norwegian Announce Huge Sale With Flights To New York For Just €99
Fleetwood Mac Have Announced A Dublin Gig In 2019
What's On

Fleetwood Mac Have Announced A Dublin Gig In 2019
PICS: The Christmas Lights Are Already Up On Grafton Street
Lifestyle

PICS: The Christmas Lights Are Already Up On Grafton Street

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Cookie Policy| T&Cs| Acceptable Use Policy| Privacy Policy Copyright © 2018 Lovin Media Group