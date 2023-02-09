PICS: Inside Dublin's most expensive one-bed apartment on sale rn

And it can be yours for just €745k.

If you've been following Cait's, or @brusselsprout18 on TikTok, house-buying journey, you'll know she's seen a fair few properties at this point.

However, we think she's come across the most expensive one-bedroom apartment on the market. After reading an Irish Times article, Cait jumped on TikTok to give her thoughts on the Monkstown property, which is priced on Daft at a whopping €745,000.

The apartment, which is 93m2, has one bedroom, one bathroom, a kitchen, a living room, a small hallway entrance, a storage room, and even a library (yes, it describes its middle room as a library). It boasts a gorgeous sea-view from the living room, to be sure, which almost makes it worth the crazy cost (almost).

However, anytime throughout the video where you may find yourself entranced by the gorgeous interior, Cait reminds us that no matter what, at the end of the day, this is a still a one-bedroom apartment that is going for over €700k. As she says at the end, "If I had that kind of money I absolutely would not spend it on a one bedroom apartment" and I'm going to have to agree.

We think we'll be saving our pennies for something more affordable.

All images via Daft

