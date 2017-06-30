PICS: This Hidden Vintage Boutique Is 100% One Of The Cutest Stores In Dublin

We've been ever so slightly shopping obsessed recently (okay okay, we have a problem and our wardrobes are fit to burst), and the latest boutique to catch our eye is the seriously charming Quack + Dirk.

Located in Fairview, we spotted it when walking down the street and seeing the cutest little decorated bicycle that pointed us down a laneway, where the pretty boutique awaited.

And lads and lassies, this is a real treasure trove.

Off the beaten track, you'll find vintage and handmade clothes and accessories, rustic leather bags and satchels, and basically all the items of your dreams for a really fair price. Don't believe us? Let these pics do the talking...

A post shared by Deids (@quackanddirk) on Oct 4, 2017 at 7:23am PDT

A post shared by Deids (@quackanddirk) on Sep 27, 2017 at 3:50am PDT

A post shared by Deids (@quackanddirk) on Sep 8, 2017 at 2:18am PDT

A post shared by Deids (@quackanddirk) on Sep 15, 2017 at 8:48am PDT

A post shared by Deids (@quackanddirk) on Aug 2, 2017 at 2:05am PDT

A post shared by Deids (@quackanddirk) on Jul 7, 2017 at 8:32am PDT

A post shared by Deids (@quackanddirk) on Jun 30, 2017 at 12:46pm PDT

With an eclectic mix of fancier items that would be ideal for a special occassion, and quirky silk scarves and casual leather backpacks, you'll be sure to walk away from here with something really unique.

READ NEXT: This Scorpion Scared The Absolute Shite Out Of Some Dublin Builders Yesterday

