PICS: This Hidden Vintage Boutique Is 100% One Of The Cutest Stores In Dublin

It's just sooo pretty

We've been ever so slightly shopping obsessed recently (okay okay, we have a problem and our wardrobes are fit to burst), and the latest boutique to catch our eye is the seriously charming Quack + Dirk.

Located in Fairview, we spotted it when walking down the street and seeing the cutest little decorated bicycle that pointed us down a laneway, where the pretty boutique awaited.

And lads and lassies, this is a real treasure trove.

Off the beaten track, you'll find vintage and handmade clothes and accessories, rustic leather bags and satchels, and basically all the items of your dreams for a really fair price. Don't believe us? Let these pics do the talking...

With an eclectic mix of fancier items that would be ideal for a special occassion, and quirky silk scarves and casual leather backpacks, you'll be sure to walk away from here with something really unique.

PICS: This Hidden Vintage Boutique Is 100% One Of The Cutest Stores In Dublin
