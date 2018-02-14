A Dublin 8 Gaff From RTE's 'Home Of The Year' Is Up For Sale And It's Seriously Stylish

It was described on the show as "a bit too perfect"

Enviously staring at other people's perfect homes is a millennial pastime that's simultaneously satisfying and cruel.

We LOVE judging the glam velvet curtains, the shade of grey strangers chose for their feature walls and the wild decision to turn their attic into a bookshelf while at the same time crying into our avocado flavoured popcorn at the fact we will never live in one of these homes.

RTE's home design show Home Of The Year provides the perfect opportunity to indulge in the above, and now – for ye real adults with money – you could actually live in one of the homes featured on the show.

The Irish Times says that no. 21 Rehoboth Place in Dolphin's Barn, Dublin 8 is now on the market for €545,000 through agent Sherry FitzGerald.

The home was bought by the current owners for €360,000 and they did an amazing renovation job

While Home Of The Year judge Hugh Wallace described the home as a "bit too perfect", we think it's an absolute beaut

We'd give anything to cosy up to that wood-burning stove and Victorian style bathtub...

READ NEXT: This Dublin Coffee Shop Is Giving Out FREE Coffee Today - If You Say A Cheesy Chat-Up Line