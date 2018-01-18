An Interior Design Dream Lies Behind The Door Of This Chic Gaff In Portobello

We just need to win the Lotto and we'll move in tomorrow!

Torture (noun): the action of looking at Dublin houses you will never be able to afford in the false hopes that you will one day be rich enough to live anywhere but a tiny studio flat.

Right, now that we're clear that this is self-punishment in the most stylish form, take a gawk at one of the prettiest houses on the market in town right now.

No.46 Arnott Street in Portobello a two-bed, two-bath home that is spread over three levels and has a simply perfect interior hiding behind that modern facade.

We can only imagine the the original owners hired some real pros to kit the gaff out...



Okay seriously, how is somewhere this trendy even real?

That kitchen is straight out of 90210

A bedroom so minimalistic we wouldn't dare have a messy 'clothes chair'

And this... THIS. A private haven to enjoy the grand stretch in the evenings

Features:

Solar panels

On street pay and display permit parking

West facing aspect

Stylish contemporary home

Within walking distance of Dublin city centre

Considering the asking price is €695,000, the closest we'll ever get to it is these pics.

*Eye roll*

