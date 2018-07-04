Lifestyle Property and Living

PICS: Bed Wedged In Tiny Kitchen Is Yours For Nearly €900

This needs to stop.

Kitchen Rathmines Main

We don't know what's worse. The fact that people are advertising rooms like this or the fact there is people desperate enough to take a bed in a kitchen and pay an extortionate amount for it.

In the latest addition of bizarre Dublin places for rent, this "self contained studio" is being advertised in Rathmines.

It is suitable to let "for one person in this convenient location in the heart of Rathmines Village.

"Close to all amenities including the public swimming pool, excellent transport links, shop and restaurants. 10 mins walk to LUAS 30 min walk city centre. Refuse included, fully furnished," reads the advertisement.

It's only up one hour but already it has been viewed nearly 2k times.

Rathmines 1
Rathmines 2
Rathmines 3
Rathmines 4

It is ready to move in immediately and the lease is for one year. And it can be yours for €875 a month which is an absolute joke to live in a kitchen.

You can find more information on the place here.

Dublin Rathmines Housing renting House Daft.ie
Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

