PICS: We've Found A Decent Dublin House For Less Than €200K And It's Quite Homely

Stop the press... it has a back garden and an ensuite.

Pp Main Image

We were very surprised too to see that there was actually a house for less than €200K in Dublin that look quite homely and wouldn't take 203 years to pay a mortgage back on.

This place - which features on Perfect Property - has a back garden and an ensuite in its bathroom which is normally something you wouldn't even dream of seeing in a house at this price.

And, there’s a lot more to love in this spacious and stylish 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom, and 2-car parking space home.

The entryway features a custom staircase with beautiful wood spindles, and the bright living area has a feature fireplace.

The kitchen and dining areas are quaint, and perfect for families who enjoy cooking and dining together. Also, each bedroom is equipped with built-in wardrobes.

With a little imagination, the outside area can easily be turned into your dream outdoor space.

Have a look for yourself.

Pp Sitting Room
Pp Hallway
Pp Kitchen
Pp Kitchen 2
Pp Bathroom
Pp Bedroom
Pp Garden

The property is only minutes' walk from Balbriggan Town Centre and is going for a steal at €195,000.

You can find more information about the house on the Perfect Property's advertisement here.

Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

