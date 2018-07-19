PICS: We've Found A Decent Dublin House For Less Than €200K And It's Quite Homely

Stop the press... it has a back garden and an ensuite.

We were very surprised too to see that there was actually a house for less than €200K in Dublin that look quite homely and wouldn't take 203 years to pay a mortgage back on.

This place - which features on Perfect Property - has a back garden and an ensuite in its bathroom which is normally something you wouldn't even dream of seeing in a house at this price.

And, there’s a lot more to love in this spacious and stylish 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom, and 2-car parking space home.

The entryway features a custom staircase with beautiful wood spindles, and the bright living area has a feature fireplace.

The kitchen and dining areas are quaint, and perfect for families who enjoy cooking and dining together. Also, each bedroom is equipped with built-in wardrobes.

With a little imagination, the outside area can easily be turned into your dream outdoor space.

Have a look for yourself.

The property is only minutes' walk from Balbriggan Town Centre and is going for a steal at €195,000.

You can find more information about the house on the Perfect Property's advertisement here.

