This Fairytale Cottage In The Seaside Village Of Glasthule Is Top Of Our Wishlist

Love lusting over homes as much as we do? 2 Eden Road Lower is a beautiful light filled three-bedroom cottage with rear extension located in the heart of Glasthule.

Built in the 1840s by the Longford De Vesci estate and enviably located only a few short steps from Glasthule village, the home has been fully restored by the current owner yet retains many of its period features including original fireplaces.

Basically, it's our dream gaff.

Imagine living in this cute little spot with the sea on your doorstep..

We are living for the pops of orange throughout the house.

Snuggle up to a roaring fire with a book – we're also obsessed with those little book shelves in the bedroom

SO. CUTE. Seriously, whoever designed this home needs to come over to our pad and work some of their beaut interior magic already. It's an Instagram haven.

The main bedroom has floor to ceiling windows and its own entrance to a courtyard outside.

Can we just spend every evening in this Victorian claw foot bath looking up at the stars please?

A skylight directly above the bath is v smart. We'd be more than happy splashing about in bubbles with our rubber duck here. (Maybe the rubber duck has something to do with us never being grown up enough to own a house? Hmm.)

Love it? It could be all yours for €585,000 and you can check the full listing here.

Anyone want to slide a couple hundred grand into our accounts so we can afford to buy it – don't be shy...

