This Killiney House Is Like Something From A Fairytale

January is in full swing, and we can barely afford a morning coffee let alone spend €3million on a new house.

But sure look, we can dream, right?

This gorgeously quaint five-bedroom house in Killiney looks like the kind of house we've always dreamed of living in. Just LOOK at this staircase.

Image: Sherry Fitzgerald

It's selling for a whopping €3,450,000, and we can totally see why.

Image: Sherry Fitzgerald

The decor is simple, and classic, yet super expensive looking.

Image: Sherry Fitzgerald

Image: Sherry Fitzgerald

The 474 sq/m property has unreal views too!

Image: Sherry Fitzgerald

And it has a stunning garden as well - it looks like its straight out of A Midsummer Night's Dream.

Image: Sherry Fitzgerald

You can see the full listing here.

