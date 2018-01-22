Lifestyle Property and Living

This Killiney House Is Like Something From A Fairytale

Time to start saving the pennies...

House1

January is in full swing, and we can barely afford a morning coffee let alone spend €3million on a new house.

But sure look, we can dream, right?

This gorgeously quaint five-bedroom house in Killiney looks like the kind of house we've always dreamed of living in. Just LOOK at this staircase.

House2

Image: Sherry Fitzgerald

It's selling for a whopping €3,450,000, and we can totally see why.

House3

Image: Sherry Fitzgerald

The decor is simple, and classic, yet super expensive looking.

House4

Image: Sherry Fitzgerald

House5

Image: Sherry Fitzgerald

The 474 sq/m property has unreal views too!

House6

Image: Sherry Fitzgerald

And it has a stunning garden as well - it looks like its straight out of A Midsummer Night's Dream. 

House7

Image: Sherry Fitzgerald

You can see the full listing here

READ MORE: There Are 11 Dublin Places In The Running For Ireland's Best Burger Crown

Shirley Donlon

Written By

Shirley Donlon

