This Malahide Mansion Is The First Thing We'd Buy If We Won The Lotto

The absolute luxury...

Emsworth

A Malahide mansion has come onto the market with an asking price of - wait for it - €7,500,000.

Of course, this is no ordinary house.

It's exactly the kind of place you'd imagine a rich businessperson or celebrity would live in, complete with swimming pool, tennis court, soccer pitch, gym, cinema and wine cellar.

Pool

If that's not luxurious enough it also boasts a pilates room, pool room, zip line, 2km running track, lake and fountain.

Pool Room

There's also a whole other "coach house" for guests or staff (Jeeves the butler, perhaps?).

It's absolutely stunning inside as well - check out that kitchen!

Kitchen

Maybe one day, eh?

