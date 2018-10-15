This Malahide Mansion Is The First Thing We'd Buy If We Won The Lotto
The absolute luxury...
A Malahide mansion has come onto the market with an asking price of - wait for it - €7,500,000.
Of course, this is no ordinary house.
It's exactly the kind of place you'd imagine a rich businessperson or celebrity would live in, complete with swimming pool, tennis court, soccer pitch, gym, cinema and wine cellar.
If that's not luxurious enough it also boasts a pilates room, pool room, zip line, 2km running track, lake and fountain.
There's also a whole other "coach house" for guests or staff (Jeeves the butler, perhaps?).
It's absolutely stunning inside as well - check out that kitchen!
Maybe one day, eh?
