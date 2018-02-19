This Malahide Mansion Is The Ultimate House Of Our Dreams

Imagine opening up your bedroom window on a sunny Saturday morning to see the boats sailing out of Malahide marina, then heading down to the village for a spot of lunch, and strolling back home through the picturesque seaside village.

Well, if you have €2 million to spare, you could have all of that with this gorgeous Malahide property that we are currently drooling over.

Image: Sherry Fitzgerald

The stunning 5-bedroom house sits right on the top of a hill in the gorgeous coastal town that is Malahide, and has fabulous sea views that span as far as Donabate and Ireland's Eye.

Clean and tasteful decor runs throughout the entirety of the house, and the south-facing garden ensures the house is flooded with light.

With gas underfloor heating across the entire house, you wouldn't need to worry about keeping warm during winter either.

The master bedroom even has its own private walk-in wardrobe...

Although the gorgeous property comes with a €2.3 million price tag, we can definitely see why - it has everything you could ever want or need.

It's safe to say we're entering the lottery this week.

