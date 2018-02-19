Lifestyle Property and Living

This Malahide Mansion Is The Ultimate House Of Our Dreams

*Buys lotto ticket immediately*

Abbotts1

Imagine opening up your bedroom window on a sunny Saturday morning to see the boats sailing out of Malahide marina, then heading down to the village for a spot of lunch, and strolling back home through the picturesque seaside village.

Well, if you have €2 million to spare, you could have all of that with this gorgeous Malahide property that we are currently drooling over.

Abbotts2

Image: Sherry Fitzgerald

The stunning 5-bedroom house sits right on the top of a hill in the gorgeous coastal town that is Malahide, and has fabulous sea views that span as far as Donabate and Ireland's Eye. 

Abbotts3

Image: Sherry Fitzgerald

Clean and tasteful decor runs throughout the entirety of the house, and the south-facing garden ensures the house is flooded with light.

Abbotts4

Image: Sherry Fitzgerald

With gas underfloor heating across the entire house, you wouldn't need to worry about keeping warm during winter either. 

Abbotts5

Image: Sherry Fitzgerald

The master bedroom even has its own private walk-in wardrobe...

Abbotts6

Image: Sherry Fitzgerald

Although the gorgeous property comes with a €2.3 million price tag, we can definitely see why - it has everything you could ever want or need.

It's safe to say we're entering the lottery this week.

Abbotts7

Image: Sherry Fitzgerald

