Lifestyle Property and Living

You'd Feel Like You're On A Permanent Holiday Living In This Unreal Dalkey House

A heated swimming pool, a tennis court and a wine cellar are among its features...

Monte1

It isn't every day you get to roll out of bed, and nip into your own private swimming pool for a quick dip before starting your day. 

But if you lived in this unreal gaff tucked away nicely in the seaside town of Dalkey, that could be your reality on a daily basis - provided it isn't raining, which it probably will be. But sure look!

Monte2

Image: Sherry Fitzgerald

Nope, you're not seeing things. This house really is in Ireland, although the gorgeous swimming pool and seaside views might have led you to believe it was in Spain. 

And selling for a whopping €7.5 million, we're fairly sure this is one of the most magnificent properties on the market in Dublin at the moment. 

Monte3

Image: Sherry Fitzgerald

Although the outside of the property is initially probably the most attractive aspect of the house, the inside isn't too shabby either.

The attention to detail throughout the entire house is incredible. From the design on the ceilings to the panels in the window, it seems everything has been chosen to every last detail.

Monte4

Image: Sherry Fitzgerald

Monte5

Image: Sherry Fitzgerald

The house has an impressive six bedrooms, one of which has a private dressing room and en suite. 

The main bedrooms are south facing and look out onto stunning views of Killiney Bay and across to Bray Head.

Monte6

Image: Sherry Fitzgerald

We can't forget to mention that this property has its own floodlit tennis court lying just beside the Chinese garden which just so happens to have its own waterfall and lily pond. No big deal.

Monte7

Image: Sherry Fitzgerald

It's fair to say we are extremely jealous of whoever ends up living here, the lucky ducks. 

Check out the full listing here.

READ MORE: Transport Minster Confirms Dublin To Have Metrolink By 2007 In This Brilliant Old Footage

The nature of Irish 'Lickarsery' and Harry Styles' sexuality... listen to the latest episode of Before Brunch. Subscribe here

Shirley Donlon

Written By

Shirley Donlon

Get in touch: shirley@lovin.com

Comments

Lifestyle

Read More in Lifestyle
11 Nifty Makeup Bag Bits You Can Get From Penneys Right Now
11 Nifty Makeup Bag Bits You Can Get From Penneys Right Now
Dublin Restaurant Owner Had The Perfect Response To A Bad Review On TripAdvisor
Dublin Restaurant Owner Had The Perfect Response To A Bad Review On TripAdvisor
You Could Be The Dubliner Who Just Won €1 Million In The Euromillions
You Could Be The Dubliner Who Just Won €1 Million In The Euromillions
Heading To The Paddy's Day Parade Tomorrow? Here's Everything You Need To Know
Heading To The Paddy's Day Parade Tomorrow? Here's Everything You Need To Know
'This Quirky Activity Is Genuinely One Of The Funnest Dates I've Ever Been On'
'This Quirky Activity Is Genuinely One Of The Funnest Dates I've Ever Been On'
A Magical Masquerade Party Is Taking Place In Dublin This Summer – Don't Miss Out
A Magical Masquerade Party Is Taking Place In Dublin This Summer – Don't Miss Out
PIC: This Photo Perfectly Sums Up The Unspoken Rule Of Travelling On Dublin Bus
PIC: This Photo Perfectly Sums Up The Unspoken Rule Of Travelling On Dublin Bus
This Viral Tweet About 'If Friends Was Set In 2018 Dublin' Is Way Too True
This Viral Tweet About 'If Friends Was Set In 2018 Dublin' Is Way Too True
11 Things All Dublin Cyclists Know To Be True
11 Things All Dublin Cyclists Know To Be True
10 Things To Take Up In Dublin That Will Make Your Week WAY More Exciting
10 Things To Take Up In Dublin That Will Make Your Week WAY More Exciting
14 Random Bits You Can Get From Dublin's Quirkiest Interior Store
14 Random Bits You Can Get From Dublin's Quirkiest Interior Store
13 Stages Of Shopping In Penneys We Know All Too Well
13 Stages Of Shopping In Penneys We Know All Too Well
Some Luas Users Have Noticed A Pretty Dangerous Problem With The Trams Lately
News

Some Luas Users Have Noticed A Pretty Dangerous Problem With The Trams Lately
Dublin GAA Star Finds One Terrible Fault With The New Metrolink Before It's Even Been Started
Dublin

Dublin GAA Star Finds One Terrible Fault With The New Metrolink Before It's Even Been Started
This Guy On Daft Is Looking For A Housemate And He Seems Like A Bit Of A Character
Dublin

This Guy On Daft Is Looking For A Housemate And He Seems Like A Bit Of A Character
The Proposed Route For Dublin's New Metrolink Has Been Unveiled
Dublin

The Proposed Route For Dublin's New Metrolink Has Been Unveiled

Dublin Is Officially More Expensive To Live In Than London
News

Dublin Is Officially More Expensive To Live In Than London
YAAAAS - This Brilliant Brunch Event Is Back And We Are Living For It
What's On

YAAAAS - This Brilliant Brunch Event Is Back And We Are Living For It
WATCH: You Probably Missed Aengus Mac Grianna's Hilarious Sign Off Reel On The News Last Night
Dublin

WATCH: You Probably Missed Aengus Mac Grianna's Hilarious Sign Off Reel On The News Last Night
WATCH: The Script Broke A Guinness World Record In The Most Irish Way Possible On Paddy's Day
Dublin

WATCH: The Script Broke A Guinness World Record In The Most Irish Way Possible On Paddy's Day

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin