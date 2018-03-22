You'd Feel Like You're On A Permanent Holiday Living In This Unreal Dalkey House

A heated swimming pool, a tennis court and a wine cellar are among its features...

It isn't every day you get to roll out of bed, and nip into your own private swimming pool for a quick dip before starting your day.

But if you lived in this unreal gaff tucked away nicely in the seaside town of Dalkey, that could be your reality on a daily basis - provided it isn't raining, which it probably will be. But sure look!

Image: Sherry Fitzgerald

Nope, you're not seeing things. This house really is in Ireland, although the gorgeous swimming pool and seaside views might have led you to believe it was in Spain.

And selling for a whopping €7.5 million, we're fairly sure this is one of the most magnificent properties on the market in Dublin at the moment.

Image: Sherry Fitzgerald

Although the outside of the property is initially probably the most attractive aspect of the house, the inside isn't too shabby either.

The attention to detail throughout the entire house is incredible. From the design on the ceilings to the panels in the window, it seems everything has been chosen to every last detail.

Image: Sherry Fitzgerald

Image: Sherry Fitzgerald

The house has an impressive six bedrooms, one of which has a private dressing room and en suite.

The main bedrooms are south facing and look out onto stunning views of Killiney Bay and across to Bray Head.

Image: Sherry Fitzgerald

We can't forget to mention that this property has its own floodlit tennis court lying just beside the Chinese garden which just so happens to have its own waterfall and lily pond. No big deal.

Image: Sherry Fitzgerald

It's fair to say we are extremely jealous of whoever ends up living here, the lucky ducks.

Check out the full listing here.

