Reuzi selling grow your own cocktail kits and they're extremely cool

Grow your own cocktail sets? Now, that's a first.

You know when people say that something tastes better if you work for it? Well, I reckon the same principle could be applied to cocktails... and surely if you've grown the ingredients yourself, you'll enjoy your evening tipple that bit more? Just a thought, but might be worth putting it into action to see for sure.

Talk of 'quarantinis' (the general name given to cocktails at home) has kind of died down but that's not to say the weekly tradition has come to a halt and when I heard that you could grow your own cocktail, well, I was intrigued.

On sale in Reuzi, one of Dublin's many minimal waste stores, each kit includes seeds (Basil, Ocimum basilicum, Cucumber, Cucumis sativus, ‘Lemon’, Mint, Mentha spicata, Dill, Anethum graveolens), soil and instruction cards with growing tips and recipes. Even the packaging is biodegradable and compostable so can be used as food for your new plant babies.

All that's left to do is get the alcohol. And with most of the country (at least all those in my house) showing a renewed interest in tending to their own little vegetable patch and becoming as self-sufficient as possible, this is one way of bringing things to the next level. A great gift for your usual weekend cocktail buddies - make you feel as if you're out on the town with the gang just from the safety of your own homes... and having grown all the garnishes yourself. Same but different.

Reuzi also has loads of other sustainable bits on offer should you find yourself in need of other gift ideas while in quarantine, including Ireland's first-ever sustainable subscription boxes.

Need inspiration for staying at home? Sign up to our Lovin Home Comforts newsletter here.