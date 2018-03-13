News Lifestyle

Summer Beach Parties And An Ice Skating Rink Could Be On The Cards For College Green

New plans reveal some pretty slick ideas

If the sounds of a summer beach party in the middle of Dublin city centre appeals to you then you could be in luck, as new plans for the College Green plaza project include some exciting ideas. 

The Irish Independent reports that plans for the new space were discussed by Dublin City Council officials at a hearing by An Bord Pleanala and architect Paul Kehoe stated it will be a lively public space.

He suggested that the plaza could host temporary beaches in the summer for parties, winter skating rinks and that film screenings and outdoor markets would be among the events that could work well.

The plaza would be "a space that works equally well for everyday social intercourse as it does for events and performances," he said.

Officials said that the new plans would reclaim the space for the public, with pedestrians and cyclists getting top priority for use of the space.

"It will strengthen the historic city centre in counter-balance to the vigorous expansion of the city centre eastwards," council architect Ali Grehan said.

Sarah Clayton-Lea

Written By

Sarah Clayton-Lea

Deputy Editor at Lovin Media Group, Sarah is obsessed with food and travel.She's also never come into the office without winged eyeliner. Seriously, not even once.Email: sarahc@lovin.com. Social: @sazzyclay

