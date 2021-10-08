Take yourself on a date in Dublin this weekend

Sometimes you've just to be the main character of your own life and take yourself on a date

If you’re as obsessed with TikTok as the whole world seems to be, you may be familiar with the trend of “main character energy.” Essentially this means treating yourself like you are the main character of your own life (and you are, by the way). While it’s fun to joke about, sometimes it’s nice to just take a day to yourself, whether you’re someone who is normally nervous to spend time alone, or a well seasoned introvert. This is a guide on how to be the main character for a day in Dublin.

Morning

Two main character activities - getting on a bus or a train, and getting a coffee. Sounds simple, yeah? Why not begin your day getting on the DART or a bus and heading to one of Dublin’s many swimming spots? Luckily bathing conditions are optimal at the moment! Extra points if you get up early enough to watch the sunrise. If you love a little adrenaline boost, try the Vico Baths in Killiney or the Forty Foot in Dún Laoghaire where you can jump in.

If you’d prefer a relaxing wade into the water, Seapoint is a beautiful place to do so. After you’ve taken in some sea air, wander over to Hatch for a well deserved coffee and one of their amazing pastries. Once you’ve taken your inevitable coffee Instagram pic, set your phone down and enjoy the quiet of the morning.

Afternoon

Depending on the weather (and living in Dublin means this is a constant concern) there are tons of things to do for an afternoon in the city centre. If it’s raining, maybe try one of the beautiful art galleries - The National Gallery of Ireland situated on Merrion Square is huge and has a wide selection of paintings, sculpture, and amazing exhibitions. There's currently a fantastic Jack B. Yeats exhibition on.

Best of all, while you have to book a general admissions ticket in advance, which you can do here, the actual visit to the gallery is free! There’s nothing more “main character” than spending a rainy day wandering around an art gallery. If you want to try somewhere a bit different, The Hugh Lane Gallery or The Irish Museum of Modern Art are also both fantastic. If you do make your way up to The Hugh Lane, make sure to check out the Garden of Remembrance, particularly the Oisín Kelly statue of the Children of Lir.

Don't fancy an art gallery visit? On a bright day, there’s no shortage of walks to do around Dublin. If you want to stay central, St. Stephen’s Green is marvelous, perfect for a stroll, or some people watching on one of their benches. If you really want to treat yourself, pop into Hodges Figgis on Dawson Street and pick up a book to read in the park for a few hours. For some much needed sustenance, Meltdown on Leeson Street is one of the best toastie shops in the city, with vegetarian and vegan options available, although it is a messy affair, so make sure to have loads of napkins.

If you’re looking for somewhere more expansive, try The Phoenix Park, which believe it or not, is even bigger than New York’s Central Park. Catching sight of the deer makes it completely worth the trip, and if you’re a real animal lover, why not try going to Dublin Zoo nearby.

Evening

There's something freeing about going to see a show on your own. It can also be a daunting concept, so only do so if you're comfortable. There's still tickets going for The Rocky Horror Show at the Bord Gáis this weekend, or you can check out Dublin's other theatres, such as The Abbey or The Gaiety. The ultimate date with Dublin includes dining alone, so why not check out our list of dishes to try in Dublin this weekend if you fancy branching out.

Of course any of these activities can be done with friends or family as well, but we encourage you to spend some time on yourself and embrace the solace of being alone with your thoughts, if only just for a day. The most important part of being the main character is fulfilling your own desires and doing things that spark joy for you.

Header image via Shutterstock

