Lifestyle

That's SO Fetch – The Lighthouse Cinema Is Showing Everyone's Fave Chick Flick This Month

“So you agree? You think you’re really pretty?”

Mcdmegi Ec014 H

“Raise your hand if you have ever been personally victimised by Regina George.”

If by victimised you mean doomed to spend our entire lives quoting her in Mean Girls, then yeah, sure. But we love it. 

The Lighthouse Cinema in Smithfield obvs feels the same way, as they're showing the 2004 film that made everyone fall in love with Tina Fey even more. 

On Monday 30 April, put on your most fetch (yes, we're making 'fetch' happen, okay?) plaid skirt and grab all your gal pals to flake out in front of the big screen. 

It will be showing at 6.30pm so juuuuust perfect for a quick cocktail after work and then on to the cinema.

READ NEXT: A Cutesy Cottage In D8 Looks Like An Ideal City Centre Fixer-Upper Home

Is there ever such thing as a Kardashian Koincidence? We chat about celebrity "leak" culture on this week's Before Brunch podcast below. Subscribe here

Sarah Clayton-Lea

Written By

Sarah Clayton-Lea

Deputy Editor at Lovin Media Group, Sarah is obsessed with food and travel.She's also never come into the office without winged eyeliner. Seriously, not even once.Email: sarahc@lovin.com. Social: @sazzyclay

Comments

Lifestyle

Read More in Lifestyle
That's SO Fetch – The Lighthouse Cinema Is Showing Everyone's Fave Chick Flick This Month
That's SO Fetch – The Lighthouse Cinema Is Showing Everyone's Fave Chick Flick This Month
A Cutesy Cottage In D8 Looks Like An Ideal City Centre Fixer-Upper Home
A Cutesy Cottage In D8 Looks Like An Ideal City Centre Fixer-Upper Home
There's Gonna Be A Boujie Skincare Pop-Up In Town Next Month With Slick Goody Bags
There's Gonna Be A Boujie Skincare Pop-Up In Town Next Month With Slick Goody Bags
The Foolproof Guide To Getting Fit In Dublin Without Absolutely Dying
The Foolproof Guide To Getting Fit In Dublin Without Absolutely Dying
Just Outside Of The City Centre Lies A Spa Hotel That's All About The Good Life
Just Outside Of The City Centre Lies A Spa Hotel That's All About The Good Life
Harry Styles Brought Up The Time He Got Headbutted In Tallaght At Last Night's 3Arena Gig
Harry Styles Brought Up The Time He Got Headbutted In Tallaght At Last Night's 3Arena Gig
The Rose Of Tralee Is Looking For Their 2018 Dublin Rose – Could It Be You?
The Rose Of Tralee Is Looking For Their 2018 Dublin Rose – Could It Be You?
Dublin Has A Brand New Tourist Attraction With A View That Hasn't Been Seen For Almost 50 Years
Dublin Has A Brand New Tourist Attraction With A View That Hasn't Been Seen For Almost 50 Years
Brown Thomas Is Doing A Gin Afternoon Tea And It's Worth Every Pretty Penny
Brown Thomas Is Doing A Gin Afternoon Tea And It's Worth Every Pretty Penny
Six Things To Do In Dublin This Weekend That Are Actually A Bitta Craic
Six Things To Do In Dublin This Weekend That Are Actually A Bitta Craic
Grease Is The Word – You Can See The Iconic Flick In Five Dublin Cinemas Next Week
Grease Is The Word – You Can See The Iconic Flick In Five Dublin Cinemas Next Week
Take This Quiz To See Where You Should Get Dinner In Dublin This Weekend
Take This Quiz To See Where You Should Get Dinner In Dublin This Weekend
Sunny Lunch With A Sneaky Glass Of Wine? This Hidden City Centre Gem Has You Covered
Food and Drink

Sunny Lunch With A Sneaky Glass Of Wine? This Hidden City Centre Gem Has You Covered
Aggressive Passenger On Dublin Bound Ryanair Plane Delays Flight For Four Hours
News

Aggressive Passenger On Dublin Bound Ryanair Plane Delays Flight For Four Hours
10 Extreme Ways To Step Outside Of Your Comfort Zone In Dublin
Feature

10 Extreme Ways To Step Outside Of Your Comfort Zone In Dublin
Dublin's First Outdoor Public Swimming Pool Is Among Possible Plans For The IFSC
News

Dublin's First Outdoor Public Swimming Pool Is Among Possible Plans For The IFSC

Dublin Canvas Are Looking For Artists To Paint Over 100 New Boxes In The City This Summer
News

Dublin Canvas Are Looking For Artists To Paint Over 100 New Boxes In The City This Summer
An 'IKEA Of Sports Equipment' Discount Store Is Coming To Dublin
Dublin

An 'IKEA Of Sports Equipment' Discount Store Is Coming To Dublin
STOP EVERYTHING: A New Cheese Pop-Up Has Landed In Dublin And We Need To Eat Everything
Food and Drink

STOP EVERYTHING: A New Cheese Pop-Up Has Landed In Dublin And We Need To Eat Everything
A Kitten Was Stolen From The Cat Lounge In Smithfield – And They Desperately Need Her Back
News

A Kitten Was Stolen From The Cat Lounge In Smithfield – And They Desperately Need Her Back

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin