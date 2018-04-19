“So you agree? You think you’re really pretty?”

“Raise your hand if you have ever been personally victimised by Regina George.”

If by victimised you mean doomed to spend our entire lives quoting her in Mean Girls, then yeah, sure. But we love it.

The Lighthouse Cinema in Smithfield obvs feels the same way, as they're showing the 2004 film that made everyone fall in love with Tina Fey even more.

On Monday 30 April, put on your most fetch (yes, we're making 'fetch' happen, okay?) plaid skirt and grab all your gal pals to flake out in front of the big screen.

It will be showing at 6.30pm so juuuuust perfect for a quick cocktail after work and then on to the cinema.

