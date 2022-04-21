The do's and don'ts of travelling through Dublin Airport

Dublin Airport has been a stressful place to be as of late...

Travelling through Dublin Airport soon? You may need some tips to avoid the queues.

Voted the second most stressful airport in Europe (yikes) Dublin Airport has been having some movement issues lately. The return of travel after two years of the pandemic has left the airport lacking in staff and unable to deal with the influx of travellers. The footage of long security queues and tales of people missing their flights have also done the rounds and thoroughly frightened anyone embarking on an early flight.

In light of this, Dublin Airport took to Twitter to provide some basic do's and don'ts for passengers, with the hopes of curbing this stress.

Passengers due to fly out of @DublinAirport are advised to arrive up to 2.5 hours before the departure of short-haul flights to Europe & UK & up to 3.5 hours for long-haul. Passengers on short-haul flights taking off after 08.30 are advised not to arrive any earlier than 06.00. pic.twitter.com/Dp9uXN2DDH — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) April 19, 2022

Do

If you're travelling to the UK or Europe, or going on a short haul flight, you're advised to arrive at the airport 2.5 hours early. If you're flying long haul, the advice is to arrive 3.5 hours early, to allow ample time to get through check in, security, as well as pre-clearance (if necessary).

Airlines have different check in hours, so double check when your airline's check-in desk opens ahead of time on Dublin Airport website.

If it's possible to check-in online, then do so.

Don't

Don't arrive more than 2.5 hours early for a short haul flight. For example, don't arrive earlier than 6am for a flight at 8:30am.

Bag drop only opens at a certain time, so don't arrive earlier than when you can check-in and drop your bags off.

If your flight is going out of Terminal 2, don't arrive before security opens at 4am.

If you're travelling through Dublin Airport soon, just stick to the advice provided and you should be all good to make your flight. Queue times have improved in recent weeks, so hopefully things will be back to normal soon enough.

