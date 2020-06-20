The Lighthouse cinema issues statement indicating it may not open on June 29

Cinemas are among the establishments that will be allowed to open on Monday, June 29 as part of a revised roadmap announced by Leo Varadkar last night.

However, one of Dublin's most popular cinemas has issued a statement indicating that news may not change their plan to reopen on July 20. Taking to Twitter after Varadkar's speech, the cinema posted: 'We at The Lighthouse have been working towards a July 20 opening. We note the latest announcement and will be reviewing the revised roadmap carefully before making any decision to bring that opening date forward.'

The statement adds that 'The safety of our staff and customers is our primary concern so a final decision on our reopening date will not be taken lightly. We are beyond looking forward to welcoming you back as soon as it is safe to do so.'

Cinemas were forced to close back in March as the government introduced restrictions in a bid to combat the spread of Covid-19. A full summary of establishments that will be allowed to reopen on Monday, June 29 can be found here.

(header pic: The Lighthouse)

