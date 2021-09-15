There'll be a SOSU pop up shop at this Dublin shopping centre at the end of the month

Calling all MUAs, Insta Huns and mams who borrowed the facial tanning mist from their daughters once and now swear by it, Marian.

Suzanne Jackson is opening a SOSU pop up shop in Blanchardstown Shopping Centre on Friday the 24th of September, with an official ribbon cutting at 10am.

If you've been looking to pimp out your makeup bag or maybe start the Chr*stm*s present shopping early (sorry for bringing it up before the October bonfire collecting has even started), definitely get yourself down to the pop up. There'll be in-store competitions and goodie bags for the first 30 paying customers, and the store will no doubt be stocked to the rafters with everyone's favourite lashes, tan and palettes.

Personally, I'll be making a beeline for the cream blush (it's the answer to all life's problems) and the Liquid Luxe tan. If you're a long time fake tan user, this stuff will change your life. Not to be dramatic or anything.

Will you be making a trip to the Blanchardstown pop up? What's the first thing that'll be going into your basket? Can't wait to see all the glam babes of Dublin aglow with highlighter both cream and powder based, and for all of our stockings to be filled with tanning mitts and ~Can't Cope~ lippy. It's what we deserve.

Header image via Instagram/sosume_ie

