There'll be a SOSU pop up shop at this Dublin shopping centre at the end of the month

By Fiona Frawley

September 15, 2021 at 11:16am

Share:
There'll be a SOSU pop up shop at this Dublin shopping centre at the end of the month

Calling all MUAs, Insta Huns and mams who borrowed the facial tanning mist from their daughters once and now swear by it, Marian.

Suzanne Jackson is opening a SOSU pop up shop in Blanchardstown Shopping Centre on Friday the 24th of September, with an official ribbon cutting at 10am.

If you've been looking to pimp out your makeup bag or maybe start the Chr*stm*s present shopping early (sorry for bringing it up before the October bonfire collecting has even started), definitely get yourself down to the pop up. There'll be in-store competitions and goodie bags for the first 30 paying customers, and the store will no doubt be stocked to the rafters with everyone's favourite lashes, tan and palettes.

Personally, I'll be making a beeline for the cream blush (it's the answer to all life's problems) and the Liquid Luxe tan. If you're a long time fake tan user, this stuff will change your life. Not to be dramatic or anything.

Will you be making a trip to the Blanchardstown pop up? What's the first thing that'll be going into your basket? Can't wait to see all the glam babes of Dublin aglow with highlighter both cream and powder based, and for all of our stockings to be filled with tanning mitts and ~Can't Cope~ lippy. It's what we deserve.

Header image via Instagram/sosume_ie

READ NEXT: The Arnotts Christmas Shop is back 3 months ahead of the day!

Share:

Latest articles

Disney lovers, you'll want to hear what show is coming to the Bord Gáis this December

The Arnotts Christmas Shop is back 3 months ahead of the day!

Arran Street East have a pottery workshop on this weekend

There's a stout and oyster festival coming to Dublin this weekend, here's everything you need to know

You may also love

WATCH: Gerard Butler talks about his brand new thriller Copshop

Hands on with the Huawei Matebook X Pro 2021

This weekend workshop at St. Annes City Farm is perfect for the little animal lover in your life

Lovin Games Weekly - It is all about 2010 remasters this week!

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.