There’s A Beach Workout And BBQ In Aid Of Charity On This Weekend

A barbeque and workout day will be held this weekend in Dollymount Strand.

Fitness fanatics will descend on Dublin’s Dollymount Strand this coming April 28th for a morning of fitness, food and fun.

The event will kick off at 11:00am and will see fitness figures including Jenni TRX, Tadhg Lawless & Aoife ‘Pixie Fitness’ Doyle give talks on wellness.

Attendees will then be separated into groups where they will be put through their paces with a beach workout.

Participants in the workouts will be rewarded with a whopper BBQ showcasing Kerrigan’s best-loved products including their hero product, turkey burgers.

Tickets to the Dollymount Strand event cost €25.00 and all proceeds will be donated to St. Francis Hospice, Raheeny.

You can buy tickets here.

