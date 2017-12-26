There's a Pretty Sweet Discount On Our Holy Grail Skincare Product At Arnotts Right Now

If you try one new skincare product in 2018, let it be this.

Selecting the right skincare products can feel like a minefield, and we often do more damage than good by overdoing it with lotions and potions - leaving our skin dry, red and tight.

I have suffered with acne for over twelve years, and the ONLY skincare product I always come back to again and again is the Liz Earle Hot Cloth Cleanser. In fact, the gals at the Lovin Dublin desk don't often agree wholeheartedly - but this is the one product we all absolutely adore.

Using this cleanser feels like a real treat. Squeeze out two pumps (a little goes a long way) and massage it into your skin. If you're anything like me, your face will turn into a black mess of eyeliner and mascara. All the better.

Then you take the muslin cloth, run it under hot weather and gently rub the makeup off.

A splash of cold water (I love how the packaging actually instructs you to do this) and you're good to go.

No tightness, no redness, no residue. This is the one product that leaves my skin feeling like it's naturally healthy.

I often skip the moisturiser after using it, as my skin is really oily. The great thing is, the Liz Earle cleanser is oil-based, meaning it effectively gets rid of any facial oil without making my pores panic and produce more - the way harsher cleansers do.

Cocoa butter softens, and rosemary, chamomile and eucalyptus to tone, soothe and purify. The muslin cloth acts as a gentle exfoliator, so really this is an entire routine in one go.

Anyway, why am I harping on about this?

Because if you've ever wanted to try the wonders of Liz Earle, now is the time. The 'Discover your Glow' gift set is only €21.99, complete with a 150ml tube of the cleanser and two pure cotton cloths.

There's also a limited edition Sweet Orange and Mint set down from €30 to €24.

There's plenty more great savings in the Winter sale on Arnotts.ie right now... well worth taking a look!

