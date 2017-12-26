Lifestyle

There's a Pretty Sweet Discount On Our Holy Grail Skincare Product At Arnotts Right Now

This will change your skin... no exaggeration

Skincare

If you try one new skincare product in 2018, let it be this. 

Selecting the right skincare products can feel like a minefield, and we often do more damage than good by overdoing it with lotions and potions - leaving our skin dry, red and tight. 

I have suffered with acne for over twelve years, and the ONLY skincare product I always come back to again and again is the Liz Earle Hot Cloth Cleanser. In fact, the gals at the Lovin Dublin desk don't often agree wholeheartedly - but this is the one product we all absolutely adore. 

Using this cleanser feels like a real treat. Squeeze out two pumps (a little goes a long wayand massage it into your skin. If you're anything like me, your face will turn into a black mess of eyeliner and mascara. All the better.

Liz Earle

Then you take the muslin cloth, run it under hot weather and gently rub the makeup off. 

A splash of cold water (I love how the packaging actually instructs you to do this) and you're good to go. 

No tightness, no redness, no residue. This is the one product that leaves my skin feeling like it's naturally healthy.

I often skip the moisturiser after using it, as my skin is really oily. The great thing is, the Liz Earle cleanser is oil-based, meaning it effectively gets rid of any facial oil without making my pores panic and produce more - the way harsher cleansers do. 

Cocoa butter softens, and rosemary, chamomile and eucalyptus to tone, soothe and purify. The muslin cloth acts as a gentle exfoliator, so really this is an entire routine in one go. 

Anyway, why am I harping on about this? 

Because if you've ever wanted to try the wonders of Liz Earle, now is the time. The 'Discover your Glow' gift set is only €21.99, complete with a 150ml tube of the cleanser and two pure cotton cloths. 

There's also a limited edition Sweet Orange and Mint set down from €30 to €24. 

Liz Earle 1

There's plenty more great savings in the Winter sale on Arnotts.ie right now... well worth taking a look! 

READ MORE: Suzanne Jackson 'Inconsolable' After Pup Bella Found Dead As Other Dog Still Missing

Megan Cassidy

Written By

Megan Cassidy

Editor at Lovin Media Group. Lives in Dublin. (Dies in Dublin on Sundays.) Undiscovered influencer. Email megan@lovin.com

Comments

Lifestyle

Read More in Lifestyle
There's a Pretty Sweet Discount On Our Holy Grail Skincare Product At Arnotts Right Now
There's a Pretty Sweet Discount On Our Holy Grail Skincare Product At Arnotts Right Now
Someone In Dublin Has Just Won The Jackpot In Tonight's Euromillions Plus Draw
Someone In Dublin Has Just Won The Jackpot In Tonight's Euromillions Plus Draw
This Stunning Killiney Home Comes With Its Own Spa
This Stunning Killiney Home Comes With Its Own Spa
11 Amazing Photos That Show Just How Beautiful Christmas In Dublin Is
11 Amazing Photos That Show Just How Beautiful Christmas In Dublin Is
This Gorgeous Killiney House Is Like Something From The Swiss Alps
This Gorgeous Killiney House Is Like Something From The Swiss Alps
This World Famous Irish Celebrity Is Spending A Lot Of Money This Christmas For Families In Need
This World Famous Irish Celebrity Is Spending A Lot Of Money This Christmas For Families In Need
St. James's Hospital Has Issued A Warning About An 'Outbreak Of Gonnorrhoea' This Christmas
St. James's Hospital Has Issued A Warning About An 'Outbreak Of Gonnorrhoea' This Christmas
'Number 1 North Pole' Is The Daftest Thing We've Ever Seen On Daft
'Number 1 North Pole' Is The Daftest Thing We've Ever Seen On Daft
Six Deadly Ways To Make Friends In Dublin Before The End Of The Year
Six Deadly Ways To Make Friends In Dublin Before The End Of The Year
This Dublin Designer Has Completely Changed The Christmas Clothes Game
This Dublin Designer Has Completely Changed The Christmas Clothes Game
9 Great Christmas Presents You Can Get For Under €20 In Dublin Right Now
9 Great Christmas Presents You Can Get For Under €20 In Dublin Right Now
PICS: Trinity College Has A New Sportswear Line And The Photos Are SO Bizarre
PICS: Trinity College Has A New Sportswear Line And The Photos Are SO Bizarre
Suzanne Jackson 'Inconsolable' After Pup Bella Found Dead As Other Dog Still Missing
News

Suzanne Jackson 'Inconsolable' After Pup Bella Found Dead As Other Dog Still Missing
Gardaí Believe Victim Of 'Horrific' Dun Laoghaire Attack Was Lured To Scene On Dating App
News

Gardaí Believe Victim Of 'Horrific' Dun Laoghaire Attack Was Lured To Scene On Dating App
PICS: The Queues To Get Into The Brown Thomas Sale This Morning Were Pure Manic
News

PICS: The Queues To Get Into The Brown Thomas Sale This Morning Were Pure Manic
PICS: Town Is Jammers With Tourists Trying Desperately To Get On With Their Hols Today
News

PICS: Town Is Jammers With Tourists Trying Desperately To Get On With Their Hols Today

PICS: This Stoneybatter Pub Has Reopened After Lying Empty For Years - And It's Stunning
Food and Drink

PICS: This Stoneybatter Pub Has Reopened After Lying Empty For Years - And It's Stunning
Glen Hansard Just Confirmed The Time And Place For This Year's Christmas Eve Busk
News

Glen Hansard Just Confirmed The Time And Place For This Year's Christmas Eve Busk
Dublin Glamour Model To Get 'Designer Vagina' On US TV
News

Dublin Glamour Model To Get 'Designer Vagina' On US TV
Ann Summers On O'Connell Street Is Closing Down And They're Having A MASSIVE Sale
News

Ann Summers On O'Connell Street Is Closing Down And They're Having A MASSIVE Sale

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2017 Lovin Dublin