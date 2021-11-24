There's a sustainable Christmas flea market coming this December and they're looking for traders!

By Katy Thornton

November 24, 2021 at 3:17pm

Share:

If you're looking for some fab second hand bits, this market may be for you!

Dublin is already filling up with various markets ahead of December. There's no shortage of markets to choose from this Christmas, but if you're trying to stick with sustainability this winter, The Christmas Flea Market at MVP may be a top option for you.

The market takes place on the 18th December at MVP on Clanbrassil Street, from 12pm to 4pm. It is a free market, and you must wear a face mask when shopping indoors. There is no food permitted inside, but there will be stalls doing sambos and pints from their Eatyard Deli once outside.

MVP are still taking applications for traders, so if you've got something to sell, definitely get in touch with them HERE. They are looking for traders of vintage wares, records, bric-a-brac, books, crafts, and food retail.

The more markets, the merrier!

Header image via Shutterstock

READ ON: Aungier Street restaurant reducing capacity in response to rising Covid cases

Share:

Latest articles

Aungier Street restaurant reducing capacity in response to rising Covid cases

Check out this Dublin café and their new coffee cocktail kits

Truckers and hauliers holding Dublin protest in response to fuel costs

RECIPE: How to make this delicious Crispy Potato Hash for breakfast or brunch in 5 easy steps

You may also love

Aungier Street restaurant reducing capacity in response to rising Covid cases

WATCH: The cast and creator of Disney+'s new show Hawkeye reveal their favourite Xmas movies

The DSCPA have released some adorable Christmas cards

Entertaining at home but don't want to cook? This Dublin café has got you covered!

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.