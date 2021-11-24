There's a sustainable Christmas flea market coming this December and they're looking for traders!

If you're looking for some fab second hand bits, this market may be for you!

Dublin is already filling up with various markets ahead of December. There's no shortage of markets to choose from this Christmas, but if you're trying to stick with sustainability this winter, The Christmas Flea Market at MVP may be a top option for you.

The market takes place on the 18th December at MVP on Clanbrassil Street, from 12pm to 4pm. It is a free market, and you must wear a face mask when shopping indoors. There is no food permitted inside, but there will be stalls doing sambos and pints from their Eatyard Deli once outside.

MVP are still taking applications for traders, so if you've got something to sell, definitely get in touch with them HERE. They are looking for traders of vintage wares, records, bric-a-brac, books, crafts, and food retail.

The more markets, the merrier!

Header image via Shutterstock

