These Dublin cafés are opening extra early for Darkness Into Light 2022

In-person walks are back for Darkness Into Light 2022.

Darkness into Light is upon us once more. On the 7th May, thousands of people around the country will wake at the crack of dawn to walk at their chosen location in aid of Pieta House.

If you're in need of some caffeine after your early start, here's a few cafés in Dublin that are opening early just for the occasion.

Bold & Brass

Location: Clontarf

If your chosen walking route is in Clontarf, then Bold and Brass Coffee is where you'll get your morning cuppa. Opening at 4:30am for Darkness Into Light, the coffee truck will have a collection bucket on-site for Pieta, and will donate 20% of their morning proceeds to the cause as well.

Inhale Coffee Bar

Location: Shankill

Opening at 6:30am for Darkness into Light, Inhale Coffee is set to donate all proceeds made up until 10am to Pieta House.

Old Mill Coffee Dock

Location: Swords

Selling €2 teas and coffees on Saturday, The Old Mill Coffee Dock will be open from 5:30am if you're doing your walk in North Dublin.

Bump & Grind

Location: Ballyfermot Road

If you're heading to The Phoenix Park Darkness Into Light 2022 event, Bump & Grind opens at the very early hour of 3:30am. Perfect if you need something to kickstart your brain that early in the morning.

Hole In The Wall

Location: Phoenix Park

Another spot servicing those doing their 2022 Darkness Into Light walk through Phoenix Park is The Hole In The Wall. Open from 4am, they will donate all proceeds from coffees and pastries sold towards Pieta House.

Surge Coffee

Location: Clontarf

Surge opens at 3:15am for Darkness Into Light 2022, and will donate all proceeds taken until 7:30am to Pieta House. They will have coffee, cake, and sambos available for those participating, as well as toilets for those who need them.

Buglers

Location: Rathfarnham

The Meeting Place at Buglers Ballyboden House will open at 4am this Saturday to provide some sustenance to those participating in Darkness Into Light. In their caption they say: "Come down have a hot drink a good chat and Light a candle for those that can’t".

Froth

Location: Clondalkin

Those participating in Darkness into Light in Clondalkin or Naas can avail of Froth Coffee from 5:30am on Saturday.

Dash Café

Location: Phoenix Park

Another Phoenix Park café, Dash, will open from 4am to provide coffee and pastries, with all proceeds going towards Pieta House.

Up @ Brews

Location: Terenure

Up @ Brews opens at 5:30am for Darkness into Light and will donate all coffee takings from then until 11am to Pieta House.

Wishing everyone participating in Darkness Into Light 2022 the very best; if you can't make the walk but wish to donate, you can do so HERE.

