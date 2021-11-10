These Dublin spots are taking their Christmas bookings now!

Planning a little get together (or two) for the festive period? You might want to consider one of these unreal places!

It can be a pain trying to find somewhere to book for Christmas. Places book up so quickly, and given the past two years, it's likely they'll book up even faster now. Luckily a few spots have announced they are taking Christmas bookings, so if you're on the hunt, we've got you covered! But be quick, there won't be availability for long.

Bobby's

Location: Baggot Street

Looking for an evening of fine wine and an aesthetic atmosphere? Bobby's on Baggot Street may just be the place for you. They're taking all sorts of parties, from corporate events, to intimate dinners with friends. You can book HERE.

Bah33

Location: Dawson Street

Looking for a barbecue feast this Christmas? There's no better place for it than Bah33. Book your table HERE.

NoLIta

Location: South Great George's Street

NoLIta are currently accepting email bookings for the Christmas night of your dreams. This vibey spot is perfect for a work do, or a catch up with old friends.

Saba

Multiple Locations

Saba is now taking bookings in their various locations, and it's a great spot for some great food, and even better festive cocktails. You can book through this link.

Bingo Loco

It's back and sounds better than ever. You can check out all the details on the Bingo Loco Xmas Time Machine HERE.

Paint and Prosecco

If you want to switch up your Christmas party plans, why not give Paint and Prosecco a try? You can email their team to organise a virtual, in-office, or in-venue event.

These spots will book out fast, so get cracking on your plans!

Header image via Instagram/sabarestaurantdublin

