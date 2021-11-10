These Dublin spots are taking their Christmas bookings now!

By Katy Thornton

November 10, 2021 at 11:02am

Share:
These Dublin spots are taking their Christmas bookings now!

Planning a little get together (or two) for the festive period? You might want to consider one of these unreal places!

It can be a pain trying to find somewhere to book for Christmas. Places book up so quickly, and given the past two years, it's likely they'll book up even faster now. Luckily a few spots have announced they are taking Christmas bookings, so if you're on the hunt, we've got you covered! But be quick, there won't be availability for long.

Bobby's

Location: Baggot Street

Looking for an evening of fine wine and an aesthetic atmosphere? Bobby's on Baggot Street may just be the place for you. They're taking all sorts of parties, from corporate events, to intimate dinners with friends. You can book HERE.

Bah33

Location: Dawson Street

Looking for a barbecue feast this Christmas? There's no better place for it than Bah33. Book your table HERE.

NoLIta

Location: South Great George's Street

NoLIta are currently accepting email bookings for the Christmas night of your dreams. This vibey spot is perfect for a work do, or a catch up with old friends.

Saba

Multiple Locations

Saba is now taking bookings in their various locations, and it's a great spot for some great food, and even better festive cocktails. You can book through this link.

Bingo Loco

It's back and sounds better than ever. You can check out all the details on the Bingo Loco Xmas Time Machine HERE.

Paint and Prosecco

If you want to switch up your Christmas party plans, why not give Paint and Prosecco a try? You can email their team to organise a virtual, in-office, or in-venue event.

These spots will book out fast, so get cracking on your plans!

Header image via Instagram/sabarestaurantdublin

READ ON: Ever wanted to go to a wine club? There's one on in Smithfield next week!

Share:

Latest articles

Need some lunch inspo? Our weekly sambo round up is in!

Is this Dublin eatery selling the savoury croissant of dreams?

Ever wanted to go to a wine club? There's one on in Smithfield next week!

Ireland's most recent celeb visitor is getting into the Christmas spirit

You may also love

Ever wanted to go to a wine club? There's one on in Smithfield next week!

The 3fe Christmas blend coffee is here!

Hurray, Coppers is back on Tuesday Nights!

This Kilternan bridal shop is donating some of their dresses to Barnardos

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.