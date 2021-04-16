These inflatable pubs are available for delivery in the Dublin area only

By James Fenton

April 16, 2021 at 9:59am

A lot of us are missing the pub right now but thanks to a Dublin-based company, anyone with a decent-sized garden can ALMOST replicate the experience.

Bounce Direct are delivering these giant inflatable pubs to anywhere in the Dublin area and they're ideal for adding a bit of fun to your household this weekend. While they hold 40 people, current public health regulations mean that we can't gather in each other's gardens. However, whenever it's safe to do so, imagine how much fun you could have with your family and friends in one of these?

Gareth from Bounce Direct told Lovin Dublin that "the inflatable pub is fitted with breathable windows all round allowing fresh air to circulate throughout the inside. Our pub is eight metres long and is six metres wide and can fit approximately 40 people seated in it comfortably."

He added that "there is a massive interest in this at the moment along with out outdoor inflatable football pool table, inflatable darts board and  inflatable concession tent/shop! We offer our services around the Dublin area only."

Who needs to go a festival when you've got one right on your doorstep? The inflatable pubs from Bounce Direct cost just under €350 for overnight rental and they also offer a wide range of inflatable bouncy castles as well as obstacle courses, popcorn machines, candyfloss machines and slush puppy machines.

You can find out more via this link.

