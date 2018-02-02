This Event Is On In Dublin All Weekend And It's Going To Be Serious Craic

Forget everything else, this is what you should be doing this weekend.

The Dublin Racing Festival takes place this weekend (Feb 3 and 4) and combines the best of what the city has to offer over one weekend.

You don't have to be a horse racing fan to enjoy the weekend as there will be the best of Dublin culture, music, fashion and food on offer.

But, if you do like horse racing, the horses that will be competing against each other will be of the highest order.

It's the inaugural year of the festival and it is a weekend that will celebrate Dublin's richness and diversity.

Leopardstown has announced the two music headliners for the festival – Damien Dempsey (Feb 3) and Stockton’s Wing (Feb 4).

Children under the age of 18 enter for free but must be accompanied by a paying parent/guardian who is over 18.

The Weekend Pass (2 day general admission) is €60 and an Adult Single (one day) Admission is €35.

Here is the line up for the two-day event:

Entertainment on day 1 of Dublin Racing Festival

Winning Line Tipster panel in the Big Tent

Comedy from Danny O'Brien in the Big Tent

Cookery Demonstration from Chef Adrian in the Big Tent

DJ Vogue Williams DJ sets in the Big Tent

6 Nations Rugby preview with Reggie Corrigan in the Champions Bar

Parade of past Irish Champion Winners in the parade ring

Comedy from Alison Spittle

Entertainment on day 2 of Dublin Racing Festival

At The Races Festival Focus in the Big Tent

Comedy from Danny O'Brien in the Big Tent

Cookery Demonstration from Chef Adrian in the Big Tent

DJ Elle DJ sets in the Big Tent

Comedy from Gearoid Farrelly in the Big Tent

Comedy from Fred Cooke in the Big Tent

Music from Stocktons Wing in the Big Tent

Download additional information about the Dublin Racing Festival and find out more about the weekend here.

