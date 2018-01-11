Lifestyle

This Hike Up The Sugarloaf Mountain Could Change Your Life For The Better

"One year from now, what will you have done?"

Calling all fitness fanatics and people who basically just want to make some positive changes in their lives: A special hike of the Sugarloaf Mountain is happening next weekend that aims to motivate people to achieve their goals. 

Gym+Coffee have planned their 1st Birthday Party to place Sunday January 21st at the Sugarloaf Mountain, Wicklow from 10am-3pm and it sounds amazing. 

One year ago, their goal was to build a community passionate to #MakeLifeRicher. 

They have placed a post box at the top of the mountain for you to put your life goal into...

They're asking people to take on the challenge to set your own goal and post it in the box at the top of the mountain. For one lucky person, Gym+Coffee will help them achieve their goal in 2018.

At the foot of the mountain, they'll also celebrate with music, games and competitions for prizes and of course provide teas, coffees and snacks for all those people who venture up and post their goal. 

Check out more info on this inspiring event here. 

Sarah Clayton-Lea

Written By

Sarah Clayton-Lea

Deputy Editor at Lovin Media Group, Sarah is obsessed with food and travel.She's also never come into the office without winged eyeliner. Seriously, not even once.Email: sarahc@lovin.com. Social: @sazzyclay

Comments

