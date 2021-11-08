This Kilternan bridal shop is donating some of their dresses to Barnardos

And we would 100% say yes to these dresses!

Ask anyone who has ever planned or had a wedding. They're expensive at the best of times. Alice May Bridal Boutique in Kilternan wants to give back, which is why they donate dresses a couple times a year to Barnardos Bridal. The dresses they send are high quality samples, discontinued dresses, and older stock, and they sell for less than half the price in the Barnardos boutique. After a difficult year with the pandemic, this gesture allows all brides a chance at the dress of their dreams.

As you can see from their Instagram post, the selection of dresses they sent to Barnardos is absolutely stunning. That brides won't have to compromise on quality while paying less than half the original retail cost is a huge relief and incentive to shop with Barnardos. All the money made from these dresses goes straight to Barnardos too, so they can continue their amazing work.

Barnardos Bridal has two shops, one in Dún Laoghaire and one in Wexford. Alice May Bridal is based in Kilternan. Whether you know someone getting married, or you yourself are about to be bride, definitely check out the collection at Barnardos.

Header image via Instagram/alicemaybridal

READ ON: Santa is coming to the IMMA this winter and tickets go on sale today!